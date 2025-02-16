Americans Fall to Worcester in a Shootout

February 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, lost a heartbreaker tonight in a shootout at CUTX Event Center.

A near sellout crowd watched a tight battle between the Americans and Railers. The Americans struck first with two goals in the opening period. Kamerin Nault scored both goals for the Americans, his second and third goals of the season. The Americans outshot the Railers 14-7 in the opening frame.

Worcester cut the lead in half early in the second period as Tyler Kobryn scored just 2:04 into the period. Former Americans forward JD Dudek had the lone assist for the Railers. The Americans answered two minutes later as Brayden Guy put the puck in the net on a rebound for his 11th goal of the season. Allen led 3-1 after two periods.

Things turned in favor of Worcester in the third period as the Railers scored a pair of goals. The game-tying goal came with 1:20 left in regulation. The game would eventually go to overtime.

Each team had their chances in the three-on-three competition but neither team could solve the other goaltender, sending the game to a shootout.

In the extra session it came down to the final shooter as the first five were all denied. Worcester defenseman Connor Welsh slid a puck through the five hole giving the Railers the extra point and the win over the Americans 4-3.

In the first game of the doubleheader the Allen Police Department defeated Allen Fire Department 9-0. It was the second year in a row the boys in blue won the bragging rights.

The Americans and the Railers wrap up a three-game series on Sunday afternoon at 2:10 PM in Allen.

Three Stars:

1. WOR - C. Welsh

2. ALN - K. Nault

3. WOR - J. Kaplan

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.