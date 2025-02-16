Rabbits Hop over Nailers, 5-2

GREENVILLE, SC - The Wheeling Nailers will have one more try to take a win home from their Southern trip, as they fell 5-2 to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Sunday afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Greenville got two goals and two assists from Carter Savoie, as well as three-point days by Kaleb Lawrence and Dru Krebs. Wheeling's goal scorers were Gabe Klassen and Kyle Jackson.

The first period wasn't what the Nailers had in mind, as Greenville potted a pair of markers. The first goal came off the rush just 2:38 into the match, as Quinn Olson sprung Carter Savoie up the left side of the ice. Savoie made his way to the bottom of the left circle, where he chipped a shot into the left side of the net. The Swamp Rabbits put another on the board with 5:08 remaining. Parker Berge tossed a shot on goal from the right point, which produced a rebound for Kaleb Lawrence to slide home.

The score stayed 2-0 for most of the second period, before the teams combined for three strikes in the final five minutes. Greenville temporarily went up by three, when Savoie snagged a loose puck on the right side of the crease, which he stuffed inside of the right post. The Nailers answered that goal just 26 seconds later. Gabe Klassen sped into the slot, where he roofed a wrist shot into the top-right corner of the cage. Then, with under one minute to go, Matty De St. Phalle entered the offensive zone on a rush, but paused and waited for his teammates to join him. That decision paid off in a big way, and resulted in Kyle Jackson poking in a loose puck on the right side of the slot.

Unfortunately, the momentum didn't carry into the third period, as the Swamp Rabbits reestablished a two-goal advantage at the 1:33 mark. The tally came on an odd-man rush, as Lawrence carried the puck in down the middle, passed left to Savoie, who then dished to a trailing Miles Gendron for a one-timer into the bottom-right part of the goal. Wheeling thought it may have pulled within one, when David Jankowski deposited the rebound of Louie Roehl's initial attempt. However, video review took the goal off the board for goaltender interference. Quinn Olson added a breakaway strike to put the finishing touches on the 5-2 final for Greenville.

Jacob Ingham got the win for the Swamp Rabbits, as he denied 31 of the 33 shots he faced. Jaxon Castor made 31 saves on 36 shots in the defeat for the Nailers.

The Nailers and Swamp Rabbits will change their identities on Monday for their 4:05 series finale. Wheeling will play as the Carolina Thunderbirds, while Greenville will suit up as the Johnstown Chiefs. The Nailers will then play six straight home games, beginning with a Frosty Friday on February 21st at 7:10 against Tulsa. Wheeling will do battle with Tulsa again on Saturday at 7:10 for Pups & Pucks Night, which will also feature an appearance by The Cat in the Hat courtesy of PBS Kids. The next Big-6 Promotional Game is Battle Royale on Saturday, March 1st. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

