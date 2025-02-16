Americans Host Worcester in the Final Game of the Homestand

February 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans goaltender Anson Thornton

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans goaltender Anson Thornton(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (13-26-7-2), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Worcester Railers (22-20-2-4) today at 2:10 PM CST at CUTX Event Center. This is the final meeting of the season between the two teams. The Americans will hit the road for a two-week road trip following the game.

Americans Today:

Pregame Show: 1:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 2:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Executive Producer: Tyler Luker

Broadcast Producer: John Beifuss

Stats Mason Garcia

Ice Time: Manuel Acuna

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Americans earn a point in shootout loss: A near sellout crowd watched a tight battle between the Americans and Railers. The Americans struck first with two goals in the opening period. Kamerin Nault scored both goals for the Americans, his second and third goals of the season. The Americans outshot the Railers 14-7 in the opening frame. Worcester cut the lead in half early in the second period as Tyler Kobryn scored just 2:04 into the period. Former Americans forward JD Dudek had the lone assist for the Railers. The Americans answered two minutes later as Brayden Guy put the puck in the net on the rebound for his 11th goal of the season. Allen led 3-1 after two periods. Things turned in favor of Worcester in the third period as the Railers scored a pair of goals. The game-tying goal came with 1:20 left in regulation. The game would eventually go to overtime. Each team had their chances in the three-on-three competition but neither team could solve the other goaltender, sending the game to a shootout. In the extra session it came down to the final shooter as the first five were all denied. Worcester defenseman Connor Welsh slid a puck through the five-hole giving the Railers the extra point and the win over the Americans 4-3.

Power Play Advantage: The Americans went 1-for-6 on the power play on Saturday night. Brayden Guy's 11th goal of the season came with the man advantage. Spencer Asuchak leads the Americans with seven power play goals. Worcester, which has the best road power play in the ECHL was held to just one power play opportunity, going 0-for-1 on the man advantage.

Nault shines in loss: Americans forward Kamerin Nault had his best game in an Americans sweater scoring a pair of goals in the opening period. The line of Blaisdell, Gorman and Nault was the best Americans line for the fifth game in a row.

The High Five: Americans rookie forward Harrison Blaisdell extended his point streak to a team-leading five games with an assist on Kamerin Nault's first goal of the game on Saturday night.

Jacobs closing in: With Colin Jacobs assisting on Saturday night, he is just one point away from 200 points in his pro career.

Comparing Allen and Worcester:

Allen Americans:

Home: 6-14-4-1

Away: 7-12-3-1

Overall: 13-26-7-2

Last 10: 3-6-0-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (18) Spencer Asuchak

Assists: (31) Kyle Crnkovic

Points: (45) Brayden Watts

+/-: (1) Kamerin Nault

PIM's: (75) Nick Isaacson

Worcester Railers:

Home: 11-11-2-3

Away: 11-9-0-1

Overall: 22-20-2-4

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

Worcester Railers Leaders:

Goals: (23) Anthony Repaci

Assists: (33) Connor Welsh

Points: (47) Anthony Repaci

+/-: (+7) Connor Welsh

PIM's (79) Kolby Johnson

GROUP TICKETS ON SALE!

Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2024-2025. Call 972-912-1000.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.