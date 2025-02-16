Joni Jurmo Recalled by Calgary Wranglers
February 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Sunday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, the Calgary Wranglers have recalled defenseman Joni Jurmo from the Rush.
Jurmo, 22, was reassigned to Rapid City on February 11th and skated in all three games of the Rush's series against the Maine Mariners. He picked up three assists in those three games, bringing his ECHL total to ten points in 12 games.
The 6-foot-5, 210-pound defenseman began the year in the American Hockey League and has played ten games for the Wranglers. He is a 2020 third-round draft pick of the Vancouver Canucks and in his first season with the Calgary organization.
The Rapid City Rush takes on the Idaho Steelheads on February 26th, 28th, and March 1st at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday, March 1st is Military Appreciation Night, presented by AARP. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.
