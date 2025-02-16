Joni Jurmo Recalled by Calgary Wranglers

February 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Sunday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, the Calgary Wranglers have recalled defenseman Joni Jurmo from the Rush.

Jurmo, 22, was reassigned to Rapid City on February 11th and skated in all three games of the Rush's series against the Maine Mariners. He picked up three assists in those three games, bringing his ECHL total to ten points in 12 games.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound defenseman began the year in the American Hockey League and has played ten games for the Wranglers. He is a 2020 third-round draft pick of the Vancouver Canucks and in his first season with the Calgary organization.

