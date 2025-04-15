WooSox Post Season-High 14 Hits, Win Opener in Rochester 7-2

April 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Worcester Red Sox (6-8) notched a season-high 14 hits on the way to a 7-2 win over the Rochester Red Wings (3-11) on Tuesday night at Innovative Field.

Down 1-0 in the fourth, the WooSox took command of the game with a four-run rally. Abraham Toro smacked a leadoff triple off the centerfield wall, and scored one batter later on a Trayce Thompson RBI single. After a strikeout and hit-by-pitch, Nathan Hickey doubled to right, driving in Thompson and Nate Eaton.

A strikeout and walk put two on for Vaughn Grissom, and he delivered the third of his five hits on the night, plating the fourth and final run of the inning. Grissom ultimately went 4-for-6 with three doubles and three RBI, the first three double game of his career.

Grissom would plate a run in the sixth on a fielder's choice, making it 5-1. In the eighth, after a Roman Anthony single, Grissom put a cap on his big day with an RBI double off the wall in right. Marcelo Mayer was next and blooped a single to left, allowing Grissom to race home with Worcester's seventh run.

On the mound, Shane Drohan continued his excellent start to the season, posting the following line: 5 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K. Trey Lipscomb hit a wall-scraping home run to right for Rochester's lone run off the Worcester starter.

In 14.2 innings so far this year, Drohan has a 1.23 ERA with 23 strikeouts.

Luis Guerrero worked around three baserunners to toss two runless frames, while Bryan Mata allowed one run in the eighth before closing out the ninth.

The WooSox continue the six-game series on Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. with the Rochester Red Wings, affiliate of the Washington Nationals. On the mound, Andrew Alvarez gets the start for Rochester. Radio coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

