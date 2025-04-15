Chasers Score Six Unanswered to Take Series Opener over Norfolk

April 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Norfolk Tides, 9-8 Tuesday afternoon at Werner Park. These games marked the first meeting between the two franchises since 1991, when the Omaha Royals (American Association) and Tidewater Tides (International League)faced off in the Triple-A Alliance.

Omaha was first onto the scoreboard, plating a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning, on an RBI single from Nick Pratto and a run-scoring groundout off the bat of Nick Gordon.

Norfolk countered with four runs in the top of the third, with four hits opening the inning and six of the first seven reaching base with a hit against Omaha starter Thomas Hatch.

The Storm Chasers closed the gap in the fourth inning with another run-scoring fielder's choice off the Bat of Gordon, who began 2025 in Norfolk, for a 4-3 deficit after four innings.

The deficit grew to five runs in the fifth inning, with the Tides tagging Hatch for four more runs on three hits and a pair of walks to knock him out of the game, at the time with a 8-3 score in favor of Norfolk.

Omaha began its comeback immediately in the bottom of the fifth inning, with sacrifice flies from Cam Devanney and Joey Wiemer scoring Mark Canha and Nick Loftin to shrink the gap to a 8-5 score.

Loftin singled John Rave home in the sixth inning, then Canha scored on an error to close the deficit to one run, 8-7.

Singles from Canha and Loftin opened the bottom of the eighth inning, then after Harold Castro bunted the pair over, Luke Maile singled Canha in to tie the game and Wiemer plated Loftin with a fielder's choice, pushing the score to the 9-8 that held to be final.

Behind Hatch's 4.2 innings, the Omaha bullpen kept Norfolk at bay the rest of the afternoon. Taylor Clarke stranded an inherited runner from Hatch and thew 1.1 scoreless frames. Jacob Wallace followed with 2.0 scoreless innings and Jonathan Bowlan pitched the ninth without allowing a run as well to earn the save in the 9-8 contest.

Loftin finished his day 4-for-5, while Canha went 2-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored in the first game of his MLB rehab assignment. Devanney and Pratto each collected two hits, while Maile, Wiemer and Gordon each drove in two runs.

Game 2 of this week's 6-game series takes place Wednesday at 11:05 a.m. CT at Werner Park.

