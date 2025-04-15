Louisville Bats to Host Free MLB Pitch Hit & Run Competition

April 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats, in partnership with Kentuckiana RBI, are set to host the first ever Major League Baseball Pitch Hit & Run competition at Louisville Slugger Field on Saturday, May 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pitch Hit & Run, a FREE event, is Major League Baseball's official baseball and softball skills competition for boys and girls ages 7 to 14. Each competitor will have their skills tested and recorded. Based on those scores, the competitor may advance from this Louisville event to the Team Championship held at Great American Ball Park, home to the Cincinnati Reds. Top scores then qualify for an all-expenses-paid trip for two to compete at the Pitch Hit & Run Finals, held at the World Series.

"The Louisville Bats are excited to announce, on Jackie Robinson Day, that we will host for the first time Major League Baseball's Pitch Hit & Run competition here at Louisville Slugger Field," said Greg Galiette, President of the Louisville Bats. "We are developing a strategic alliance with Kentuckiana RBI to further develop the game of baseball and softball in the Kentuckiana Region, and this Pitch Hit & Run experience will be a great beginning for our community."

Kentuckiana RBI is Major League Baseball's official NIKE RBI affiliate for the Kentuckiana region. NIKE RBI, entering its 37th year, is MLB's youth outreach program to revive baseball in inner cities and communities around the world.

"It is an honor to be selected by Major League Baseball as a NIKE RBI affiliate," said Chris Miles, founder of Kentuckiana RBI and local community leader.

"When I received the NIKE RBI designation, I immediately reached out to Greg [Galiette] to see if there was an interest to partner the Louisville Bats and Kentuckiana RBI. Greg was so enthusiastic and supportive of the idea that we agreed a positive first step would be hosting MLB's Pitch Hit & Run, and we could not be more excited," continued Miles.

"To be clear, kids between the ages of 7 to 14 do not have to have any experience playing the game of baseball or softball to be eligible to participate in Pitch Hit & Run," mentioned Miles. "So please come out and wear your favorite MLB team jersey or local little league uniform, on Saturday, May 17th."

For free registration, visit KentuckianaRBI.leagueapps.com and go to Events.

Benefits of registering include an opportunity to receive a complimentary 2025 MLB.tv subscription, discounts on MLB-licensed merchandise and equipment and more.

