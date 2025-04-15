Five-Run Ninth Inning Hands Indians Loss in Series Opener vs. Mud Hens
April 15, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Toledo Mud Hens put up five runs in the ninth inning to break a 6-6 tie and defeat the Indianapolis Indians, 11-6, in Tuesday's series opener at Victory Field.
The first five Mud Hens (5-11) batters of the top of the ninth inning reached base safely against Hunter Stratton (L, 0-1), with former Indians outfielder Bligh Madris roping a two-run double to plate the game-winning runs. The following batter, Brian Serven, extended the lead to 9-3 with an RBI single up the middle and Jack Dunn immediately plated another with a sacrifice fly. The final run scored via a two-out wild pitch by Yohan Ramírez.
With the Indians (5-8) trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the first, rehabbing infielder Jared Triolo hit a home run on the second pitch he saw to cut the deficit in half. The teams continued to go back and forth, with Indianapolis countering one Toledo run in the third with two of their own on a sacrifice fly by Matt Gorski and a game-tying single by Liover Peguero.
The game remained tied, 3-3, until the sixth inning when Hao-Yu Lee connected on a three-run go-ahead homer to center field off Randy Labaut. The Indians battled back once again in the bottom half of the frame to tie the game courtesy of an Eli Wilson two-run double down the third base line and Triolo RBI single.
Tyler Owens, Andrew Chafin (W, 2-0) and Matt Gage combined for three shutout innings out of the Toledo bullpen to silence Indy.
Triolo, in the first game of his rehab assignment, finished 2-for-3 with two runs, a home run, two RBI and a walk before being lifted for defensive replacement Malcom Nuñez in the eighth inning. Billy Cook led the Indians offense with three hits - his first multi-hit game of the season - including a double and triple.
The six-game set continues tomorrow at 11:05 AM. Right-hander Carson Fulmer (1-0, 2.70) is set to take the mound for the Indians. No starting pitcher has been named for the Mud Hens.
