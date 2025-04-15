Evan Sisk Makes MLB Debut with Kansas City Royals

April 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

Pitcher Evan Sisk with the Omaha Storm Chasers

PAPILLION, NEB. - Omaha Storm Chasers left-handed relief pitcher Evan Sisk made his MLB debut for the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in their game at Yankee Stadium against the New York Yankees, the third Storm Chaser to debut in the Major Leagues this season and the second with the Royals.

The 27-year-old joined the Royals Sunday in Cleveland for the series finale against the Guardians and entered his first game Tuesday in New York, pitching the 8th inning of Kansas City's contest against the Yankees. He recorded a strikeout of Austin Wells for his first MLB strikeout and struck out three in a scoreless inning of work to begin his big league career.

With his entry into Tuesday's game, Sisk is the 338th player in franchise history that has made their MLB debut after playing for the Triple-A Omaha club. The South Carolina native is in his seventh season of professional baseball, after being acquired by Kansas City from Minnesota with RHP Steven Cruz on January 23, 2023, for OF Michael A. Taylor. Sisk was originally selected in the 16th round of the 2018 Draft by St. Louis and traded to Minnesota at the 2021 Trade Deadline, prior to being traded from the Twins to the Royals.

Sisk was recognized as Omaha's Pitcher of the Year in 2024, and one of two relief pitchers named a 2024 International League Postseason All-Star. In 2024, he appeared in 58 games for the Storm Chasers and went 6-2 with 15 saves, 81 strikeouts, a 1.57 ERA (10 ER in 57.1 IP) and 1.03 WHIP. Among Triple-A pitchers with at least 50 appearances last season, he ranked 1st in ERA and WHIP, 2nd in batting average against (.166) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.12), 3rd in strikeouts per nine innings (12.72) and 5th in saves.

He had appeared in 6 games for Omaha so far in 2025, tossing 4.2 scoreless innings, with just 4 hits, 0 walks and 4 strikeouts. Since joining the Royals organization in 2023, Sisk has appeared in 122 games for the Storm Chasers, with an 11-8 record and 3.88 ERA (53 ER in 123.0 IP), along with 147 strikeouts (10.76 K/9). The left-hander has not allowed a home run since August 26, 2023, for a stretch of 76 appearances (regular season and postseason) and 76.1 innings without allowing a homer.

Between the Cardinals, Twins and Royals organizations, Sisk has appeared in 272 Minor League games since being drafted - the most regular season appearances of any pitcher in Minor League Baseball since 2018. Among 505 pitchers with at least 330.0 MiLB innings since the start of 2018, Sisk ranks 9th in ERA (3.13) and 12th in opponents' OPS (.632).

Sisk is the second Storm Chasers player this season to get called up to Kansas City and is the third to make their Major League debut after right-handed pitcher Noah Murdock (2024) made his MLB debut with the Athletics on March 29 at Seattle and utility player Tyler Tolbert (2024-25) made his MLB debut with the Royals on March 31 at Milwaukee.

