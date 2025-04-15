Key Hit Eludes Bats in 6-2 Loss to Clippers

April 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Louisville Bats kept their series opener against the Columbus Clippers close for most of the night but couldn't get the clutch hit when they needed it most and the bullpen struggled late in a 6-2 loss at Huntington Park on Tuesday night.

The Bats struck first in their opening turn at the plate against Clippers southpaw Kolby Allard. Ivan Johnson reached with a one-out single, Will Benson walked, and a double steal moved the runners to second and third. Rece Hinds cashed in with a sacrifice fly to center, plating Johnson to open the scoring.

Louisville righty Randy Wynne was incredibly efficient early, needing just five pitches to retire the Clippers in the first. But in the second, he wasn't as fortunate. With two outs and one on, Columbus took the lead on a two-run homer from Dom Nunez, his second of the season to put the home team up 2-1.

Two innings later, Louisville responded to even the score. P.J. Higgins reached with a one-out single, Levi Jordan doubled to put runners on second and third, and an RBI ground out from Davis Wendzel tied the game. Wynne was able to hold the tie in the fourth and fifth with a pair of clean innings including a pair of strikeouts in the fifth.

Allard was pulled after five innings, giving up two runs on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Reliever Cody Bolton (W, 1-0) retired the Bats in order in the sixth. In the bottom of the frame, a leadoff double from Christian Cairo was followed by a single from Will Brennan to put runners on the corners with one out. Two hitters later, Will Wilson put the Clippers back in front with a RBI single to right.

Wynne (L, 0-2) got through the sixth without further damage, ending his first quality start of the season. Over six innings, he allowed three runs on six hits, walking none while striking out three. Despite throwing only 69 pitches in six innings, he was saddled with his second loss of the season.

Lefties Will Dion of the Clippers and Joe La Sorsa for the Bats each tossed a scoreless seventh, keeping the score at 3-2 Columbus.

Tyler Callihan led off the eighth with an infield single and Ivan Johnson laced a double to the gap in left-center to put the tying and go-ahead runs on base with nobody out. Dion was able to leave the runners on base, striking out the heart of the Bats order in Benson, Hinds, and Edwin Rios to hold the 3-2 lead.

Louisville turned to former Clipper Bryan Shaw in the bottom of the eighth, but he was unable to contain his old team. The Clippers pounced for three runs to double their total to 6-2 as Shaw only got one out. Luis Mey got the final two outs in eighth. In the ninth, Dion (S, 1) set the Bats down in order to finish the win and earn a three inning save, his first of the year.

Callihan and Johnson each went 2-for-4 for the Bats in the loss, while three other players recorded one hit.

The Bats (8-8) and Clippers (10-4) continue their series on Wednesday night at 6:15 p.m. Nick Curran will be on the call for Sports Talk 790 AM.

