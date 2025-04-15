Redbirds Announce Broadcast Partnership with WMC-TV

April 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds announced Tuesday a broadcast partnership with Gray Media for a 19-game package to air on WMC-TV during the 2025 season.

The 19-game slate gets under way on Tuesday, April 15. Pregame coverage is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CDT ahead of the 6:45 p.m. CDT first pitch against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins).

"We are excited to bring Memphis Redbirds baseball back to local television in Memphis," Memphis Redbirds President and General Manager Craig Unger said. "We appreciate Gray Media and WMC-TV's commitment to bringing both the Cardinals and Redbirds games to free Memphis television. Fans can now follow the future Cardinals from Memphis to St. Louis on local TV."

Alex Coil, who returns for his fourth season broadcasting Memphis Redbirds baseball, will handle play-by-play duties.

2025 WMC-TV Broadcast Schedule:

Tuesday, April 15 6:30 p.m. vs. Jacksonville

Thursday, April 17 6:30 p.m. CDT vs. Jacksonville

Tuesday, April 29 6:30 p.m. CDT vs. Louisville

Thursday, May 1 11:00 a.m. CDT vs. Louisville

Friday, May 2 12:30 p.m. CDT vs. Louisville

Tuesday, May 13 6:30 p.m. CDT vs. Nashville

Thursday, May 15 11:00 a.m. CDT vs. Nashville

Tuesday, June 3 7:00 p.m. CDT vs. Indianapolis

Wednesday, June 18 noon CDT vs. Norfolk

Saturday, July 5 6:30 p.m. CDT vs. Nashville

Tuesday, July 8 7:00 p.m. CDT vs. Charlotte

Sunday, July 13 1:00 p.m. CDT vs. Charlotte

Tuesday, July 22 7:00 p.m. CDT vs. Gwinnett

Sunday, July 27 1:00 p.m. CDT vs. Gwinnett

Thursday, Aug. 7 6:30 p.m. CDT vs. Durham

Thursday, Aug. 21 6:30 p.m. CDT vs. Gwinnett

Thursday, Sept. 4 6:30 p.m. CDT vs. Rochester

Tuesday, Sept. 16 6:30 p.m. CDT vs. St. Paul

Saturday, Sept. 20 3:00 p.m. CDT vs. St. Paul

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 15 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Toronto Blue Jays) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

