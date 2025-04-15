Redbirds Announce Broadcast Partnership with WMC-TV
April 15, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds announced Tuesday a broadcast partnership with Gray Media for a 19-game package to air on WMC-TV during the 2025 season.
The 19-game slate gets under way on Tuesday, April 15. Pregame coverage is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CDT ahead of the 6:45 p.m. CDT first pitch against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins).
"We are excited to bring Memphis Redbirds baseball back to local television in Memphis," Memphis Redbirds President and General Manager Craig Unger said. "We appreciate Gray Media and WMC-TV's commitment to bringing both the Cardinals and Redbirds games to free Memphis television. Fans can now follow the future Cardinals from Memphis to St. Louis on local TV."
Alex Coil, who returns for his fourth season broadcasting Memphis Redbirds baseball, will handle play-by-play duties.
2025 WMC-TV Broadcast Schedule:
Tuesday, April 15 6:30 p.m. vs. Jacksonville
Thursday, April 17 6:30 p.m. CDT vs. Jacksonville
Tuesday, April 29 6:30 p.m. CDT vs. Louisville
Thursday, May 1 11:00 a.m. CDT vs. Louisville
Friday, May 2 12:30 p.m. CDT vs. Louisville
Tuesday, May 13 6:30 p.m. CDT vs. Nashville
Thursday, May 15 11:00 a.m. CDT vs. Nashville
Tuesday, June 3 7:00 p.m. CDT vs. Indianapolis
Wednesday, June 18 noon CDT vs. Norfolk
Saturday, July 5 6:30 p.m. CDT vs. Nashville
Tuesday, July 8 7:00 p.m. CDT vs. Charlotte
Sunday, July 13 1:00 p.m. CDT vs. Charlotte
Tuesday, July 22 7:00 p.m. CDT vs. Gwinnett
Sunday, July 27 1:00 p.m. CDT vs. Gwinnett
Thursday, Aug. 7 6:30 p.m. CDT vs. Durham
Thursday, Aug. 21 6:30 p.m. CDT vs. Gwinnett
Thursday, Sept. 4 6:30 p.m. CDT vs. Rochester
Tuesday, Sept. 16 6:30 p.m. CDT vs. St. Paul
Saturday, Sept. 20 3:00 p.m. CDT vs. St. Paul
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 15 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Toronto Blue Jays) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
