Twins Sign Veteran Arm, Tyler Beede, Assign him to St. Paul

April 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN -- With the Twins already calling upon four Saints pitchers to reinforce the Big League club early in the season, the St. Paul pitching staff has excelled regardless of changes in personnel. The Saints bullpen will look to keep that trend rolling as they welcome in their latest pitching addition in the form of veteran arm Tyler Beede. The Minnesota Twins announced the signing of the veteran right-hander and his assignment to Triple-A St. Paul as the Saints embark on their second road trip of the season this week in Iowa.

Beede, 31, enters his 12th professional season and has seen experience in five of the previous seven years in the Major Leagues, most recently with the Cleveland Guardians. He opened 2024 on Cleveland's Opening Day roster and pitched in 13 games in relief, allowing 13 earned runs in 14.0 innings (8.36 ERA) before he was designated for assignment on May 3 and outrighted to Triple-A Columbus four days later. He would make 12 appearances with the Clippers, allowing 28 runs in 21.1 frames (11.28 ERA) before ending the season on the 7-day injured list. His final appearance of the year was against the Saints at CHS Field on August 10 in which he allowed two runs in an inning of work.

The former first-round draft choice has spent much of his career with the San Francisco Giants organization, who selected him 14th overall in the 2014 June Amateur Draft. Beede pitched in the Giants org for his first nine seasons in professional baseball, including debuting with the big-league club in 2018. He would go on to make 33 MLB appearances (24 starts) with San Francisco from 2018-22, compiling a 5-11 record, a 5.39 ERA, 128 strikeouts (21% K-rate) and 60 walks (10% BB-rate) across 135.1 innings. He missed all of the 2020 season with Tommy John surgery and was limited to just 48.2 innings in Triple-A (1.0 inning in MLB) in 2021 after recovering from the procedure.

After starting 2022 back with the Giants, he pitched in just six games before being designated for assignment and claimed off waivers by the Pirates. He finished the 2022 season with Pittsburgh before electing free agency and pitching the 2023 season in Japan with the Yomiuri Giants. While with the Central League team, he was named the club's Opening Day starter due to a late injury scratch, becoming the first non-Japanese born pitcher in their first season in the league to start on Opening Day for Yomiuri. Beede returned stateside last year on a minor league contract with the Guardians.

A top prospect out of high school in Massachusetts, Beede would initially forgo his professional career after he was the 21st overall pick by Toronto Blue Jays in 2011 as a prep player. He instead went on to pitch three seasons at Vanderbilt (2012-14), where he had his most impressive campaign as a sophomore in 2013. That year, he won his first 14 starts and finished 14-1 with a 2.32 ERA while leading the Southeastern Conference in wins and setting a Vanderbilt school-record. He was also one of three finalists for the Golden Spikes Award, which was granted to Kris Bryant as the top player in college baseball that year. He returned for his junior season and helped the Commodore's win the 2014 College World Series while being named a top-25 pick in the draft for a second time.

Beede is one of 30 amateur players in the history of the MLB draft to be selected twice in the first-round.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.