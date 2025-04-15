Leal's Strong Outing, Big Bats Propel RailRiders

April 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham, NC - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre beat Durham 9-1 on Tuesday afternoon at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Dom Smith and Everson Pereira homered and Erick Leal pitched 6.1 innings to lead the RailRiders to a series-opening win over the Bulls.

The RailRiders opened the early lead against Bulls starter Connor Seabold in the top of the first. Jesús Rodríguez singled and scored on a force out from Pereira. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added a pair of runs in the second on an RBI single from Braden Shewmake and a groundout by Rodriguez for a 3-0 lead.

Smith's first home run of the season extended the lead in the top of the third.

The RailRiders sent eight to the plate in the fifth inning, adding four runs on five hits. After singles by Rodríguez and Jorbit Vivas, Pereira hit his second home run of the year, building a 7-0 edge in the process. T.J. Rumfield doubled and scored on a double from Jose Rojas, tacking on one more.

Erick Leal was sharp in his third Scranton/Wilkes-Barre start, allowing just one run on a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth. He worked 6.1 innings in total, becoming the first RailRiders arm to pitch beyond five innings this year, striking out four and one walk.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added a run in the seventh on a pair of two-out hits from Rojas and Andrew Velazquez to cap the scoring at 9-1.

Leal (1-2) earned the win while Seabold (1-1) took the loss. Tyler Matzek, Rob Zastrzny and Eric Reyzelman pitched the final 2.2 innings, limiting the Bulls to just one hit and one walk.

Eight of nine RailRiders had at least one hit and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got multi-hit efforts from Rodriguez, Vivas, Rumfield, Rojas and Velazquez.

Game two of this series is slated for Wednesday at 6:35 P.M. Brandon Leibrandt gets the ball for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as they seek their sixth consecutive win.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

10-5

