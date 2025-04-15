SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 15, 2025

April 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (9-5) vs. Durham Bulls (9-6)

April 15, 2025 | Game 15 | Road Game 10 | Durham Bulls Athletic Park | First Pitch 11:05 A.M.

RH Erick Leal (0-2, 7.00) vs. RH Connor Seabold (1-0, 1.00)

Leal: Surrendered 7 R (5 ER) on 7 H over 4.0 IP with 5 K and 3 BB in 4/09-1 Loss (7-4 ROC)

Seabold: Allowed 1 R on 2 H over 5.0 IP with 6 K and 1 BB in 4/09-1 Win @ BUF (7-1 DUR)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (April 13, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders swept a doubleheader with the Rochester Red Wings on Sunday at PNC Field, walking off the Red Wings 3-2 in game one and shutting them out 8-0 in game two.

In game one, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened the offense in the bottom of the second off Rochester starter Shinnosuke Ogasawara. With two outs, Andrew Velazquez roped a double to left, scoring Ismael Munguia for a 1-0 advantage. Rochester tied the game in the third and took the lead in the fourth against Zach Messinger. A Jose Rojas home run in the sixth leveled the score.

In the bottom of the seventh, T.J. Rumfield worked a free pass and Jorbit Vivas singled on a fly ball lost in the sun by Rochester's Robert Hassell III. Rumfield hustled from first, stepping over the tag to win the game 3-2. Geoff Hartlieb was the benefactor in the win and Joan Adon took the loss.

In game two, Sean Boyle, Wilking Rodriguez and Brent Headrick combined to hold the Red Wings to one hit and a pair of walks. The RailRiders took a 1-0 lead after one, 3-0 edge after three and broke the game open with four runs in the bottom of the fourth, keyed by two run doubles from Vivas and Rumfield. SWB capped the scoring with a run in the bottom of the fifth.

Boyle went five innings with five strikeouts and earned his first victory of the year while Hyun-il Choi took the loss.

ONE HIT WONDERS- Sunday's game two combined one-hitter by Sean Boyle, Wilking Rodríguez, and Brent Headrick was the first since five pitchers combined to one-hit the Red Wings on June 12 last year at Innovative Field. Josh Maciejewski, Oddanier Mosqueda, Jake Cousins, Cody Morris and Anthony Misiewicz combined for the one-hit bid in a 3-0, nine-inning win over the Red Wings.

HOW SWEEP- Sunday's doubleheader sweep was the first by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since August 26, 2023, against Lehigh Valley at PNC Field. The RailRiders did not sweep any twinbills last year, having been swept in three and splitting the other eight.

DAY BALL- Erick Leal takes the ball in today's opener in Durham. The right-hander took the lone loss of the Rochester series last week after giving up seven runs, five earned, over four innings on game one of Wednesday's doubleheader. The Red Wings plated all seven in two swoops. The first three runs scored in the second on a sun-aided triple by Drew Millas. Two more runs crossed on a throwing error charged to Alex Jackson in a four-run fourth.

OLD RIVALS REUNITE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Rochester meet for the second straight year and third time since 2021. All three sets have been played at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The RailRiders won four out of six in September 2022 for then-manager Doug Davis and matched the mark last year under skipper Shelley Duncan. The post-COVID success for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has narrowed the regular season series game down to five games at 99-94 favoring Durham.

SHELVED- Alex Jackson was placed on the 7-Day Injured List on Saturday. The catcher is hitting .250 over eight games this season. He hit two home runs and drove in six during the last series against Rochester.

TRIPLE-A DEBUT- To fill the void behind the plate created when Alex Jackson was placed on the injured list Saturday, New York transferred the option of catcher Jesús Rodríguez from Somerset to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday. Rodriguez was batting .107 for the Patriots through seven games this season. Last year, the 22-year-old combined for 80 games between Hudson Valley and Somerset, hitting .302 with ten home runs and 47 runs batted in. The Yankees added Rodriguez to the 40-man roster during the off-season.

SIGNED & DELIVERED- Allan Winans was selected from the RailRiders on Saturday when New York placed Marcus Stroman on the Injured List. Winans had appeared in one game since being activated from the Injured List last Sunday, working 2.2 innings in the Syracuse series finale.

BACK ACTIVE- McKinley Moore was activated off the Development list Sunday but did not pitch in the doubleheader. The right-hander made three appearances before going on the Dev List, walking six and striking out one over 3.2 innings pitched.

FOR THE WIN- Cooper Hummel earned the win on Friday as SWB was forced to use a position player to pitch in the top of the eleventh. After hitting a batter to load the bases and walking Franchy Cordero to give the Red Wings the lead, Hummel induced Robert Hassel, III to fly out to left field to end the inning. He, however, earned his first pitching win in five appearances when Ronaldo Hernández walked it off. Hummel has made five appearances on the mound in his career, including two last season with Sugar Land.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York beat Kansas City 4-1 Monday night Trent Grisham, Jazz Chisholm, Jr., Ben Rice and Austin Wells each hit solo home runs to back Carlos Carrasco's victory... Somerset dropped an 8-7 finale to Reading. The Fightins' scored three in the top of the ninth to come from behind for the win... Hudson Valley lost 8-1 at Brooklyn on Sunday. The Cyclones scored five runs in the bottom of the first to lock down the series finale. Jose Colmenares was homered for the only Renegades run.. Tampa beat Fort Myers 4-2 on Sunday. Parks Harber and Dillon Lewis homered in the win.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.