Omaha Rallies To Defeat Norfolk In First Matchup Since 1991

April 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







PAPILLION, NE - The Norfolk Tides (6-10) and Omaha Storm Chasers (8-7) played their first game against each other since the Triple-A Alliance between the International League and the American Association in 1991. The Tides jumped out to an 8-3 lead in the 5th inning before Omaha scored six unanswered runs to grab the 9-8 victory.

Kyle Gibson (0-1, 5.14) made his second start as a member of the Tides, going 3.2 innings where he allowed three runs on six hits with four strikeouts. After allowing two runs in the bottom of the second, Norfolk put up four runs of their own in the top of the third where all nine batters came to the plate. The inning began with four consecutive hits, including an RBI double by Jordyn Adams to open the scoring for the Tides. Dylan Beavers reached base with a bunt single, which brings his on-base streak to 12 games, reaching safely in every game in the month of April.

Vimael Machín went 3-for-4 with a double, RBI, and walk on the day and delivered an RBI single in the top of the fifth to extend the lead to 5-3. Terrin Vavra, who went 2-for-5, delivered a two-run triple later that inning to bring lead up 8-3.

Omaha stormed back, as they scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth, sixth, and eighth innings to snag a 9-8 lead. Norfolk had a chance in the top of the ninth with bases loaded and two outs before Storm Chasers' closer, Jonathan Bowlan struck out the final batter looking to end the game.

Game two will feature another day game, with first pitch at 12:05 p.m. eastern time tomorrow. RHP Thaddeus Ward (0-1, 3.46) is the probable starter for Norfolk, while Omaha has not announced their probable.

