A Milestone Night: Sean Aronson to Broadcast his 2,000th Saints Game Tuesday Night

April 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







DES MOINES, IA - Game 1 was on May 10, 2007 in St. Joseph, Missouri as the St. Paul Saints, then an Independent Professional Baseball team in the American Association, took on the Joplin Blasters. He began his 19th season behind the mic with the Saints in 2025. During that time his career with the Saints started at Midway Stadium, moved on to CHS Field, and then made the transition from Independent Baseball to Triple-A. On Tuesday night in Des Moines, Iowa Sean Aronson, the longest tenured broadcaster in Saints history, will reach another career milestone as he broadcasts his 2000th game in franchise history when the Saints take on the Iowa Cubs at Principal Park.

During his time with the Saints, the 47-year-old Aronson has missed just 12 games over 19 seasons, six of them in 2024 when he made his Major League debut with the Minnesota Twins filling in for Kris Atteberry. Coincidentally, it was Atteberry whom Aronson followed as Saints broadcaster when he landed the pre- and post-game hosting job with the Twins.

Entering Tuesday night, Aronson has been the lead voice for 1,956 regular season games and 43 playoff games including the 2019 American Association Championship run. In addition, Aronson was the lead voice for three American Association All-Star Games hosted by the Saints in 2008 (Midway Stadium), 2016 (CHS Field), and 2019 (CHS Field).

Aronson's 19 seasons with the Saints makes him tied for the second longest active lead broadcaster for any Minnesota sports pro franchise, trailing only Paul Allen with the Vikings, who began in 2002. Alan Horton of the Minnesota Timberwolves also began in 2007.

The exclusive club of Twin Cities broadcasters to call 2,000 games for a Minnesota sports franchise are Dick Bremer (Minnesota Twins), Herb Carneal (Minnesota Twins), John Gordon (Minnesota Twins), Halsey Hall (Minneapolis Millers), Bob Kurtz (North Stars/Minnesota Wild), and Al Shaver (Minnesota North Stars).

The Saints have had a long line of successful broadcasters during their 33-season history with Anthony LaPanta (Minnesota Wild, FSN), Atteberry (Minnesota Twins), Ryan Lefebvre (Kansas City Royals) and Joe Block (Pittsburgh Pirates) using their time with the organization to reach the upper echelon of the profession.

Along with becoming the voice of the Twins Triple-A affiliate in St. Paul in 2021, he spent four years as the voice of the Fort Myers Miracle, at the time the High-A affiliate for the Twins, from 2003-06.

In 2016, Aronson was awarded the Ballpark Digest Broadcaster of the Year Award for all of minor league baseball and on the final day of that regular season he became the first broadcaster in Saints history to call 1,000 games.

From 2001-02, Aronson got his start as a broadcaster with the Allentown Ambassadors in the Northern League Eastern Division. Overall, Tuesday night's broadcast will be the 2,699 of his baseball career.

Aronson graduated from the University of Colorado-Boulder with a B.S. in Journalism in 1999.

