Matthews and Adams Combine to Shut Down I-Cubs in 2-1 Saints Win
April 15, 2025 - International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs had the fourth best pitching staff in the International League entering play on Tuesday night. The Saints were fifth best. The game lived up to the numbers as Zebby Matthews and Travis Adamas combined to allow just one run, and the Saints got the lone clutch hit they needed in the fourth in a 2-1 victory at Principal Park.
After retiring the I-Cubs first six hitters, all who are Top 30 prospects in the organization with three of the five Top 100 prospects in baseball, it was the bottom of the order that got the Matthews in the third. Carlos Pérez led off with a double to left and that was followed by an RBI single to right-center from Reese McGuire putting the I-Cubs up 1-0.
It didn't take long for the Saints to grab the lead for good. In the fourth Jair Camargo lined a one-out single to left. After a pitching change Armando Alvarez doubled to right-center putting runners at second and third. Carson McCusker gave the Saints a 2-1 lead with a two-run double off the wall in center.
Matthews helped himself out in the fourth, after the first two hitters reached, by getting a fly out and a ground ball double play.
In the fifth, the first two hitters reached again on an error and infield single, but Matthews retired the next three on strikeouts. His second to last pitch of the game hit 99.5 miles per hour, a career high. He went 5.0 innings allowing one run on four hits while walking one and striking out seven. He threw 71 pitches, 49 for strikes.
Travis Adams, the number 22 prospect in the Minnesota Twins organization who has taken over as a long reliever every fourth day, was superb. He didn't allow more than one runner on in any of his four innings, including retiring eight of nine from the sixth through the eighth.
In the ninth, Moises Ballesteros led off with a single to right-center. Adams struck out Ben Cowles for the first out. Kevin Alcántara then hit a ground ball to the hole at short that Ryan Fitzgerald made a nifty sliding grab on his knees and threw out Ballesteros at second. The game ended on a superb running catch in the left-center field gap by Jeferson Morales. Adams went 4.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while striking out two in picking up the save.
The same two teams meet in game two of a six-game series at Principal Park on Wednesday afternoon at 12:08 p.m. The Saints send RHP Andrew Morris (0-0, 0.00) to the mound against I-Cubs RHP Cade Horton (0-1, 1.23). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 15, 2025
- Redbirds Stay Hot at Home, Take Care of Jumbo Shrimp - Memphis Redbirds
- Garcia Allows One Earned in Return to Charlotte in Sounds 6-3 Win - Nashville Sounds
- McGuire's RBI Not Enough in 2-1 Loss to Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Five-Run Ninth Inning Hands Indians Loss in Series Opener vs. Mud Hens - Indianapolis Indians
- Knights Fall to the Sounds 6-3 - Charlotte Knights
- Matthews and Adams Combine to Shut Down I-Cubs in 2-1 Saints Win - St. Paul Saints
- Five-Run Ninth Leads to Tuesday Night Win in Indy - Toledo Mud Hens
- Evan Sisk Makes MLB Debut with Kansas City Royals - Omaha Storm Chasers
- WooSox Best Red Wings in Series Opener - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Post Season-High 14 Hits, Win Opener in Rochester 7-2 - Worcester Red Sox
- Clippers Take Series Opener from Louisville - Columbus Clippers
- Key Hit Eludes Bats in 6-2 Loss to Clippers - Louisville Bats
- April 15 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Chasers Score Six Unanswered to Take Series Opener over Norfolk - Omaha Storm Chasers
- 2024 Gold Glove Award Winner Jared Triolo Begins Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- Redbirds Announce Broadcast Partnership with WMC-TV - Memphis Redbirds
- Reetz Homers Twice as Syracuse Beats Buffalo, 10-2, on Tuesday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Omaha Rallies To Defeat Norfolk In First Matchup Since 1991 - Norfolk Tides
- Twins Sign Veteran Arm, Tyler Beede, Assign him to St. Paul - St. Paul Saints
- Rain Shortens Bisons 10-2 Loss to Syracuse Tuesday - Buffalo Bisons
- Series Preview: Toledo Mud Hens vs. Indianapolis Indians, April 15-20 - Indianapolis Indians
- Gwinnett Out-Slugged by Lehigh Valley in 15-9 Defeat - Gwinnett Stripers
- Otto Kemp Drives in Five as 'Pigs Offense Steamrolls Stripers - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- RailRiders Beat Bulls 9-1 - Durham Bulls
- A Milestone Night: Sean Aronson to Broadcast his 2,000th Saints Game Tuesday Night - St. Paul Saints
- Leal's Strong Outing, Big Bats Propel RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 15 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Louisville Bats to Host Free MLB Pitch Hit & Run Competition - Louisville Bats
- Spice up Your Summer: Tacos and Margaritas Back at CHS Field on June 14 - St. Paul Saints
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 15, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Paul Saints Stories
- Matthews and Adams Combine to Shut Down I-Cubs in 2-1 Saints Win
- Twins Sign Veteran Arm, Tyler Beede, Assign him to St. Paul
- A Milestone Night: Sean Aronson to Broadcast his 2,000th Saints Game Tuesday Night
- Spice up Your Summer: Tacos and Margaritas Back at CHS Field on June 14
- Two Saints Errors Lead to Costly Runs in 5-3 Loss to Storm Chasers