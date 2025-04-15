Garcia Allows One Earned in Return to Charlotte in Sounds 6-3 Win

NASHVILLE - Nashville began their road trip with a 6-3 win over the Charlotte Knights on Tuesday night at Truist Field. In his return to Charlotte, Deivi Garcia earned the win after holding the Knights to one earned over five innings while Andruw Monasterio and Daz Cameron led the way with three hit nights at the plate for the Sounds.

Jimmy Herron got the offense rolling for Nashville in the top of the second inning. Three straight two-out walks sent Herron to the plate and he drove in the first two runs with a RBI single off Knights' starter Chris Rodriguez. A wild pitch allowed the Sounds to add another run in the inning to make it 3-0. Garcia worked around a bases-loaded situation in the first inning and made quick work of Charlotte in the second as he worked a three-up-three-down frame.

Monasterio's second hit of the night was a no-doubt solo shot to left-center as he ambushed the first pitch he saw in the fourth. Tristin Gray got the best of Garcia in the top of the fifth with a leadoff solo homer of his own to make it 4-1. Monasterio added his second extra-base hit of the game with a double in the top of the sixth and was followed aboard by Raynel Delgado who singled and swiped second base to send Cameron to the plate with two out in the inning. Cameron produced another clutch two-out RBI single to give Nashville a 6-1 advantage.

With Tyler Jay on the mound for the Sounds in the seventh, Charlotte loaded the bases for a second time on the night. This time, playing station to station on a RBI single off the bat of Colson Montgomery to cut into the Sounds lead by one. Jay navigated the jam by getting each of the next two batters out to preserve the 6-2 lead.

Ryan Middendorf escaped his own bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the eighth as he induced an inning-ending double play. The Knights took advantage of a two out walk in the bottom of the ninth with defensive indifference allowing Brandon Drury to advance into scoring position. He scored on a RBI single before Middendorf closed out his two innings of work with a ground out to leave one stranded and give the Sounds their 6-3 win to open the series.

The series will continue on Wednesday with Brewers no. 4-rated prospect Jacob Misiorowski (1-0, 0.66 ERA) taking on RHP Nick Nastrini (0-1, 6.17 ERA) and the Knights. First pitch is slated for 5:35 p.m. CT and can be seen on Bally Live or heard on The Game Nashville App and 94.9 FM.

POSTGAME NOTES:

HAVE A DEI(VI): Making the 100th minor league start of his professional career and his first ever start against a former team in a regular season game, RHP Deivi Garcia earned his first win of the year. The right-hander worked 5.0 IP while allowing five hits and one earned run while striking out four and issued one walk in his return to Charlotte. Garcia spent all of 2024 in the White Sox organization and made the first MLB Opening Day Roster of his career with the Southside to begin 2024. After 14 games, he was optioned to Charlotte and ended the year making 40 appearances (5 GS) for the Knights. Between 2023-2024, Garcia appeared in 47 games with the Knights and went 3-7 with a 5.55 ERA. Tuesday night was his first win since August 6, 2024, on the road against the Louisville Bats while he was with the Knights. Through his first four games with Nashville, Garcia is 1-1 with a 2.92 ERA.

LIKE HE DRUW IT UP: Andruw Monasterio collected his third multi-hit game of the season and set his single-game high with a three-hit performance in game one of the series in Charlotte. Monasterio ended the night 3-for-3 with a home run, double, RBI, walk, and three runs scored to finish a triple shy of the cycle. It was the first home run of the year for Monasterio who last swatted a long ball on May 20, 2024, when he was with the Brewers against the Marlins. His last three-hit night came nearly a year to the day, going 3-for-4 with a double and a walk on April 16, 2024, against the Omaha Storm Chasers at First Horizon Park. It was the 38th three-hit game of his professional career.

DAZZLING: Outfielder Daz Cameron collected his second multi-hit night in his first three games with the Sounds. After swatting a pair of home runs in his first game with Nashville, Cameron ended Tuesday night 3-for-5 with a double and RBI. Cameron had already faced the Knights before this season in Charlotte while with Norfolk, going 4-for-14 (.286) with a double and three RBI in four games played against the Knights from April 1-6 before he was traded to Milwaukee from Baltimore on April 7th. His last three-hit night came on May 5, 2024, while he was playing with Triple-A Las Vegas in the Athletics system.

HIMMY: Jimmy Herron drove in the first runs of his season playing in his 12th game with Nashville. Following three straight two-out walks in the top of the second inning, Herron picked up a two-RBI single and added his third RBI with a productive ground out in the sixth inning and ended the game 2-for-3 with three RBI and a walk. Playing in 98 minor league games last season in the Rockies organization, Herron drove in 68 runs with Triple-A Albuquerque to finish the season third in the Rockies' farm system in RBI and never went more than six games between RBI. The 11 straight games without an RBI to begin his 2025 campaign was the longest stretch of games since going 13 straight with Double-A Hartford from April 22-May 15, 2022. Those are the only two stretches in his 490-game minor league career in which he has gone 10+ games between a RBI.

