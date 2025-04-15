Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 15 vs. Worcester

April 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Worcester Red Sox (5-8) vs. Rochester Red Wings (3-10)

Tuesday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Shane Drohan (1-0, 0.93) vs. RHP Chase Solesky (0-0, 5.68)

DOUBLE TROUBLE: A day after the Rochester Red Wings and Scranton/WB RailRiders were postponed for the third time this week, the two teams played their second doubleheader of the series Sunday afternoon, making up the rained-out game from April 10...game one ended similarly to Friday night and game two on Wednesday, as the Red Wings dropped their third-straight game via walk-off for the first time since May 4-6 in 2021...Rochester's offense was limited to one hit off the bat of C ANDREW KNIZNER in game two, and the RailRiders collected 11 hits (four doubles) en route to an 8-0 victory to hand the Red Wings their fourth-straight loss...Rochester returns back home for a six-game set against the Worcester Red Sox that kicks off tonight...Red Wings RHP CHASE SOLESKY takes the mound against WooSox southpaw Shane Drohan...

LHP SHINNOSUKE OGASAWARA (Game 1) and RHP HYUN-IL CHOI (Game 2) both took the mound for the Red Wings on Sunday...the last time two Asian-born pitchers started for the same team on the same day at the MLB level was 8/8/2005, when the Colorado Rockies started Byung-Hyun Kim and Sunny Kim in a twin bill.

DREWIN' UP HITS: In game one on Sunday, C DREW MILLAS reached base twice and finished 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a walk...the switch-hitting catcher has now collected a hit in a team-leading six consecutive games since 4/4 against LHV, tied for the third-longest streak in the International League...over the course of the streak, Millas is hitting .409 (9-for-22) with three consecutive multi-hit games (4/9 G1-4/11), a triple, three doubles, six RBI, three runs scored and three stolen bases...

The Missouri native ranks second in the IL in slugging percentage (.676), fourth in OPS (1.095), and eighth in batting average (.351, 13-for-37).

TIME TO SHIN(N)E: LHP SHINNOSUKE OGASAWARA limited Scranton/WB to one earned on two hits in game one Sunday, while striking out and walking four...he now leads Rochester's pitching staff with 16 strikeouts and is tied with fellow left-hander ANDREW ALVAREZ for most innings pitched (15.0, T-8th in IL).

ICE TREY: LF TREY LIPSCOMB was responsible for the Red Wings only multi-hit performance in either game on Sunday, going 2-for-3 with a pair of singles in game one...in seven games away from Innovative Field this season, the Maryland native is hitting .318 (7-for-22) with a .444 on-base percentage.

WHO SAID CATCHERS CAN'T HIT: C ANDREW KNIZNER tallied the Red Wings only hit in game two on Sunday, going 1-for-2 with a single...through 13 games, the starting catcher in the Red Wings' lineup carries a .375 batting average (15-for-50) with a Triple-A-best .500 on-base percentage.

JACK ATTACK: RHP JACK SINCLAIR delivered 1.0 scoreless inning in game two, retiring all three batters he faced in 15 pitches...he did not allow a hit or run across two appearances (2.0 IP) in the series, and is currently holding right-handed hitters to a team-best (min. 10 AB) .091 batting average against (1-for-11).

