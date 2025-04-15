Knights Fall to the Sounds 6-3
April 15, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC- The Charlotte Knights fell by a final score of 6-3 to the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday night. The Knights pounded out ten hits and worked four walks but were unable to take advantage of three different bases-loaded opportunities.
The first threat came in the bottom of the opening inning. Dominic Fletcher worked a 12-pitch at-bat with the bags full before flying out to deep right field. Nashville countered in the top of the second with a three-run rally. All the damage came with two outs. The Sounds added another run in the fourth.
Tristan Gray put the home team in the scoring column with a towering solo Home Run in the fifth, yet Nashville opened up a five-run advantage with two runs in the sixth. In typical Knights fashion, Charlotte mounted a comeback late. Colson Montgomery connected with an RBI single and Edgar Quero brought a run home with a single in the ninth.
The Knights had the bases loaded with one out in two of the final three frames but were unable to capitalize. Brandon Drury, Montgomery, Quero, and Fletcher all finished with two hits in the contest. Trey McGough was outstanding with three scoreless innings out of the Charlotte bullpen.
The Knights will look to even up the series against the Sounds in Game Two on Wednesday night. The first pitch from Truist Field is set for 6:35pm ET.
