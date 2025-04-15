Five-Run Ninth Leads to Tuesday Night Win in Indy

Indianapolis, IN - The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field, winning the first game of the home stand on Tuesday evening by a score of 11-6.

Toledo sent right-hander Matt Manning to the mound, entering the game 0-1 with a 6.97 ERA. For Indy, right-hander Braxton Ashcraft got the start, coming in at 1-2 with a 4.05 ERA.

Toledo came out strong in the first inning with a leadoff walk and stolen base by Brewer Hicklen. Hao-Yu Lee followed with a line-drive single to right field, putting Hicklen in scoring position.

Ben Gamel grounded out to bring home Hicklen, and Jahmai Jones followed with an RBI single. Lee scored on a throwing error to first base, giving the Hens an early lead.

The Indians answered in the bottom half with a solo home run to left field by Jared Triolo. A walk and a single put runners on the corners, but the Mud Hens escaped the inning with no further damage, clinging to a one-run lead.

In the second, Ashcraft retired the side in order. Indy responded with a leadoff triple to left-center by Billy Cook, putting the tying run in scoring position with no outs.

Toledo's defense held firm. Manning recorded a strikeout, followed by a clutch diving catch in left field by Akil Baddoo, preserving the Hens' lead.

The Toledo offense got back to work in the third. Hicklen led off with an infield single on a close play at first. Jace Jung walked, and a sacrifice fly moved Hicklen to third. Gamel was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Jones delivered again with his second RBI single, scoring Hicklen and keeping the bases loaded. Despite the pressure, the Indians held the Hens to one run, making it 3-1.

Manning struggled in the bottom of the third, issuing three straight walks to load the bases. A sacrifice fly by Matt Gorski brought in a run, and Liover Peguero followed with an RBI single to tie the game 3-3. Toledo managed to get out of the inning without further damage.

In the fourth, Hicklen gave Toledo another spark with a two-out walk and stolen base and then advancing to third on a throwing error. However, a foul pop-out by Jung ended the threat. Toledo's defense then went three up, three down in the bottom half.

In the fifth, Lee and Gamel hit back-to-back singles, and Lee stole third, prompting a pitching change by Indy. Tanner Rainey came in and shut the door with three straight strikeouts to end the inning.

Toledo turned to Ryan Miller to relieve Manning (4.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 1 K, 1 HR). Miller responded by retiring the side in order.

The sixth inning brought offensive fireworks. After two walks, Rainey was replaced by Randy Labaut. His first batter faced, Lee, launched a three-run homer to center, putting Toledo up 6-3.

Indy answered quickly. A single by Peguero and a double by Cook put two on base with no outs. Eli Wilson's RBI double brought both runners home, and a wild pitch tied the game at 6-6.

After a scoreless top of the seventh, Toledo called on Tyler Owens to relieve Miller (2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 7.84 ERA). A single and a walk put two on, and a sac fly moved both into scoring position, but Toledo's outfield shut it down to keep the game tied.

Both teams showed strong fielding through the eighth, keeping the game locked at 6-6. Andrew Chafin entered in relief for Toledo. Despite a single and a wild pitch putting a runner on second, a groundout and a strikeout ended the inning.

In the top of the ninth, Lee singled down the right-field line, followed by a walk to David Hensley. Jones singled to load the bases, and the Mud Hens' offense exploded. Bligh Madris hit a two-run double, followed by an RBI single from Brian Serven. A sac-fly from Jack Dunn added another, and after Hicklen walked, a wild pitch brought home Serven to make it 11-6.

Indy struck back with two quick strikeouts to halt the rally and looked to respond in the bottom half.

Toledo brought in Matt Gage to close things out. Though the Indians got a runner in scoring position via a walk, balk, and single, it wasn't enough. The Mud Hens shut the door and secured the hard-fought 11-6 win.

Notables:

Hao-Yu Lee: 3 R, 4 H, 3 RBI, .255 AVG

Jahmai Jones: 1 R, 3 H, 1 RBI, .264 AVG

Bligh Madris: 1 R, 2 H, 2 RBI, .245 AVG

The Mud Hens will look to continue with another win tomorrow morning in Indy against the Indians. First pitch is set for 11:05 a.m.

