RailRiders Beat Bulls 9-1

April 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - Erick Leal tossed one-run ball over 6 1/3 innings to lead the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders past the Durham Bulls 9-1 at the DBAP on Tuesday afternoon.

Leal (W, 1-2), who hadn't pitched in affiliated ball since 2019, earned his first Triple-A win by allowing just four hits and one walk.

The RailRiders (10-5), who won their fifth straight, scored in each of the first three innings off Bulls starter Connor Seabold (L, 1-1). Former Bulls first baseman Dominic Smith stroked a solo homer in the third, with Everson Pereira drilling an opposite-field three-run shot in the fifth. Seabold permitted 11 hits and eight runs over 4 1/3 innings.

Kenny Piper supplied the only offense for the Bulls (9-7) with a solo home run to left-center in the fifth.

Palacios Rehabs: Tampa Bay Rays IF/OF Richie Palacios continued his MLB rehab, joining the Bulls for Tuesday's game. Palacios started at second base, playing all nine innings and going 1-4 at the plate.

Morgan Debuts: Tre Morgan made his Triple-A and 2025 season debut for the Bulls, starting at first base and hitting seventh. Morgan, who started the season on the injured list with a quad issue, went 0-4, including a lineout to deep left in the ninth in an at-bat against his college teammate Eric Reyzelman at LSU.

Series Continues: The second game of the series is set for Wednesday night at 6:35 PM ET. Ian Seymour (1-1, 2.40) is slated to match against LH Charlie Liebrandt (1-0, 1.93).

