Reetz Homers Twice as Syracuse Beats Buffalo, 10-2, on Tuesday Afternoon

April 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse, NY - In their best offensive output of the season, the Syracuse Mets beat the Buffalo Bisons, 10-2, in a weather-shortened, five-inning game at NBT Bank Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. Jakson Reetz had three hits, including two home runs in the win while Blade Tidwell allowed just two runs in five innings pitched.

It began as a moderately sunny day, and Buffalo (4-9) opened up the scoring before the clouds loomed as a threat at the ballpark. In the top of the second inning, Will Robertson doubled, and Ali Sánchez brought him in to score with an RBI single, putting the Bisons ahead, 1-0.

In the bottom of the third, Syracuse (6-9) responded with its highest-scoring inning of the season. To start it off, Gilberto Celestino led off with a single that extended his hitting streak to ten games. With one swing, the Mets took a 2-1 lead on Jakson Reetz's second home run of the year. The next batter, Luis De Los Santos, hit a solo homer, extending the lead to 3-1 and giving Syracuse its first back-to-back home runs of the season. At the top of the order, Niko Goodrum walked, and Jon Singleton singled. With two runners on and two outs, Bisons starter Jake Bloss walked Luke Ritter and Donovan Walton to make it a 4-1 game. When Celestino came up for the second time, he hit a two-run single, putting the Mets in front, 6-1. In Reetz's second at-bat of the inning, he notched his third RBI with a single that made it 7-1.

Leading off the fourth, Robertson hit a solo home run and cut the Syracuse lead to five, 7-2. After giving up the homer, Mets starter Blade Tidwell bounced back, retiring six of the next eight batters he faced. On the day, Tidwell tossed five innings, allowed two earned runs, walked one batter, and struck out four.

To start the bottom of the fourth, Goodrum worked a walk, and Singleton homered, putting Syracuse up 9-2. The next inning, Reetz went yard for the second time and extended the Mets lead to 10-2.

As the team took the field in the top of the sixth, it began to rain slowly and picked up harshly. By the end of Robertson's at-bat against Kevin Herget, a hailstorm ensued, and the game went into postponement. After a 33-minute delay, the game was called with no outs in the top of the sixth, resulting in a Syracuse win, 10-2.

Although the Mets only played five innings, Syracuse had season highs with 12 hits, four home runs, and ten runs. In total, the Mets lineup went 12-for-25 and worked four walks.

