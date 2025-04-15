Gwinnett Out-Slugged by Lehigh Valley in 15-9 Defeat

April 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - In a three-hour and 21-minute offensive slugfest, the Gwinnett Stripers (7-8) finished on the losing end of a 15-9 loss against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (12-4) on Tuesday afternoon at Coolray Field. Eddy Alvarez homered twice and tallied four RBIs in the losing cause.

Decisive Plays: The IronPigs took a 4-0 first inning lead and didn't look back, collecting four straight hits including a two-run homer from Garrett Stubbs (1) to knock Stripers starting pitcher Davis Daniel (L, 0-1) out of the game. Gwinnett got the game as close as 8-5 in the fourth with long-balls from Jose Devers (2) and Alvarez (2) but could not complete a comeback. Alvarez blasted another home run (3) and Cody Milligan added a two-run double in the seventh inning.

Key Contributors: Alvarez (2-for-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI) and Devers (3-for-5, 1 HR, 1 RBI) combined to tally five of Gwinnett's nine hits. Lehigh Valley was led offensively by Otto Kemp (4-for-6, 1 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI) and Rodolfo Castro (3-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI).

Noteworthy: Dating back to Sunday's series finale in Norfolk, the Stripers' offense has scored 21 runs in the last two games. Alvarez is the first Gwinnett player with a multi-homer game this season, and he added two stolen bases to reach a team-high seven.

Next Game (Wednesday, April 16): Gwinnett vs. Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Chasen Shreve (1-1, 5.59 ERA) starts for the Stripers against Lehigh Valley's Seth Johnson (2-0, 1.88 ERA). It's the first Wet Nose Wednesday of the season. Four-legged fans will receive free admission with a paid owner on The Bank. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.