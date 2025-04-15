Otto Kemp Drives in Five as 'Pigs Offense Steamrolls Stripers

April 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett, Georgia - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (12-4) were held scoreless in just two half-innings as they slugged their way to a 15-9 triumph over the Gwinnett Stripers (7-8) on Tuesday morning.

Getting off on the right foot, the 'Pigs scored four times in the first. Gabriel Rincones Jr. drove home the first run of the game with a double and Otto Kemp followed with a base hit to score him. Garrett Stubbs capped the inning with a two-run homer, his first as a 'Pig.

Gwinnett got a run back in the bottom of the frame on a James McCann RBI single, but a sacrifice fly for Rincones and RBI double for Kemp extended the 'Pigs lead to 6-1.

A throwing error brought in a run for the Stripers in the last of the second but the 'Pigs again responded, plus one, as Óscar Mercado singled home a run and an error scored Rodolfo Castro in the third, making it 8-2.

José Devers hit a solo homer, his second of the year, to snag one back for Gwinnett in the bottom of the third.

Eddy Alvarez hit a two-run homer of his own for Gwinnett in the fourth, trimming the 'Pigs lead to 8-5.

That was the closest the 'Pigs let Gwinnett get. A two-run error put some breathing space back on the board for the 'Pigs in the fifth before Rodolfo Castro crushed a solo homer, his first of the year, in the seventh, followed by a Kemp two-run double.

The Stripers did hit right back, scoring four in the bottom of the seventh on a Cody Milligan two-run double and Alvarez's second two-run homer of the game, but the rest of their bats went silent the rest of the game.

Castro collected his second RBI with a base hit in the eighth and Kemp capped his five-RBI day with a solo homer, his fifth of the year, in the ninth to make it 15-9.

Austin Schulfer (1-0) worked a perfect sixth, striking out two, to earn the win for the 'Pigs.

Davis Daniel (0-1) allowed four runs on four hits and a walk, striking out one in just two-thirds an inning, taking the loss for the Stripers.

The IronPigs and Stripers continue their series on Wednesday, April 16th with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. Seth Johnson (2-0, 1.88) is lined up to go for the 'Pigs while Gwinnett counters with Chasen Shreve (1-1, 5.59)

