Redbirds Stay Hot at Home, Take Care of Jumbo Shrimp

April 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds took game one of a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miamin Marlins) by a final score of 6-3 on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.

Starting pitcher Sem Robberse (1-1) dominated Jacksonville in his second start of the season. The right-handed pitcher did not allow an earned run in 5.0 innings pitched. Robberse allowed three hits, struck out six and walked none. Curtis Taylor (S, 1) converted a 3.0-inning save and allowed one run.

After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the second, Memphis took the lead with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning. The Redbirds added three more runs in the fourth. Left fielder Mike Antico went 2-for-3 with his first two RBIs of the season. Right fielder Bryan Torres continued his torrid start to the season with a 2-for-4 effort with two runs scored and an RBI.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Wednesday, April 16 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

