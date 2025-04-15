Spice up Your Summer: Tacos and Margaritas Back at CHS Field on June 14

SAINT PAUL, MN - The interest was high for the inaugural event in 2024 and 2025 will be bigger, tastier, and will come with incredible entertainment. Get ready for a flavorful fiesta as CHS Field announces "Tacos and Margaritas", set to take place on Saturday, June 14. This celebration will offer a day packed with delicious tacos, refreshing margaritas, and exciting entertainment for all ages.

The event runs from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Tickets for the event will be available online at www.chsfield.com/events starting Tuesday, April 15, at 10 am. Attendees can choose from a range of ticket options and can expect a day filled with good eats and lively activities.

The ticket options are as followed:

General admission for ages 5 and under = $0 Pre-Sale general admission for ages 6 and up = $10 Day of general admission for ages 6 and up = $20 Pre-Sale VIP admission for ages 6 and up = $45 Includes (1) shirt and (2) house margarita, beer, water & soda vouchers Day of VIP admission for ages 6 and up = $65 Includes (1) shirt and (2) house margarita, beer, water & soda vouchers Pre-Sale Ultimate VIP admission ages 6 and up = $85 (CLUB TICKETS) Includes (1) shirt and (3) house margarita, beer, water & soda vouchers Access to a taco & snack bar Day of Ultimate VIP admission ages 6 and up = $105 (CLUB TICKETS) Includes (1) shirt and (3) house margarita, beer, water & soda vouchers Access to a taco & snack bar

*VIP ticket holders under the age of 21 will receive vouchers for non-alcoholic beverages only. Alcoholic beverage vouchers can only be redeemed by guests aged 21 and over with valid ID.

There will be plenty of entertainment and additional food throughout the day including:

Music provided by Holdyn Barder along with a DJ Several craft vendors Kids activities in the right field Fun Zone Live wrestling Several food trucks including El Burrito Mercado Taco eating contest

Grab your tickets early for an exclusive deal, as prices will increase on the day of the event.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.chsfield.com/events.

