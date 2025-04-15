Rain Shortens Bisons 10-2 Loss to Syracuse Tuesday

April 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bisons struck first, but the Syracuse Mets were able to take the lead and cruise to a 10-2 victory in a weather shortened contest on Tuesday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium.

Rain and hail began to fall in the top of the sixth inning and forced a stop to the game and it could not be resumed due to the field conditions. The game was official after five innings plus one batter in the top of the sixth inning.

Will Robertson was a catalyst for the Bisons offense, leading off the top of the second inning with a double to right field. Robertson had two hits and reached base all in all three plate appearances in the loss. Riley Tirotta followed up Robertson's base hit with a single to put runners on the corners. The Bisons took a 1-0 advantage when Ali Sanchez hit a two out base hit to score Robertson from third.

However, Syracuse would bring 12 batters to the plate and score seven times in the bottom of the third to flip their one-run deficit into a 7-2 lead over the Bisons. Gilberto Celestino came to the plate twice in the inning and had two hits, including a two-run single. Jackson Reetz and ex-Bison Luis De Los Santos hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the third inning.

Reetz's two-run homer was followed quickly by De Los Santos to give the Mets a 3-2 lead. At one point, five straight Syracuse hitters reached base in the inning.

Robertson's second hit of the day came in the top of the third inning, leading off for Buffalo with a solo home run to right field. It was the second year Bisons outfielder's second home run in as many games, it was hit an estimated 438 feet. The home run came off of Mets' starter Blade Tidwell, who worked five innings to secure his first win of the season and cut the deficit to 7-2.

Syracuse once again had the answer in the bottom of the fourth inning, and again it was a home run that propelled the offense for the Mets. Niko Goodrum led off the inning with a walk and was followed up by Jon Singleton's two-run home run extended the Mets lead out to 9-2. They would add another run in the bottom of the fifth thanks to Reetz's second home run of the game. His solo shot to left field gave the home team a 10-2 advantage before the heavy rain and hail started falling at NBT Bank Stadium.

The two teams are scheduled to meet on Wednesday afternoon for a 1:05 p.m. first pitch in Syracuse. Game two of the series will begin with Countdown to Bisons Baseball with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro on The Bet 1520 AM at 12:45 p.m.

