WooSox Best Red Wings in Series Opener

April 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

The Rochester Red Wings used their off-day on Monday to travel back to the Flower City for a six-game set against the Worcester Red Sox. The Red Wings' offense was limited to two runs on four hits in the series opener on Jackie Robinson Day. 2B Trey Lipscomb was responsible for both runs, via a solo homer in the second and an RBI single in the eighth.

The University of Tennessee alumni came to the plate to lead off the bottom of the second with the score still tied at zero. Lipscomb skied the second pitch he saw high down the right field line that carried over the fence for his first home run of the season, and fifth of his career at the Triple-A level to give the Red Wings an early 1-0 advantage.

The third inning was scoreless, and 3B Abraham Toro led off the top of the fourth with a long triple to dead center field. RF Trayce Thompson, younger brother of Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson, tied the game with an RBI single through the left side of the infield. After a strikeout, CF Nate Eaton was hit by a pitch to put a pair of runners on base. 1B Nathan Hickey capitalized on the opportunity, lacing a two-run double over the head of the right fielder to give the WooSox a 3-1 lead. After another strikeout for the second out and a pitching change, DH Roman Anthony walked to set up another run-scoring spot for 2B Vaughn Grissom. The former Atlanta Braves farmhand increased the lead to three with an RBI double of his own to make the score 4-1.

Both teams traded zeroes in the fifth, and Worcester continued their offensive production in the top of the sixth. Nathan Hickey grounded a sharp ground ball through the right side for a one-out single. LF Tyler McDonough worked a walk in the following at-bat, and Roman Anthony made it two consecutive free passes to load the bases. Vaughn Grissom promptly brought in the WooSox fifth run of the game on a fielder's choice to second base, beating out the would-be 4-6-3 double play as Hickey crossed the plate.

Roman Anthony, the No. 2 ranked prospect in baseball (MLB.com), smoked a two-out single up the middle in the WooSox half of the eighth. He moved to second on a wild pitch in the next at-bat, and came around to score on an RBI double from Vaughn Grissom. SS Marcelo Mayer followed suit with a bloop single just over third base that allowed Grissom to score and make it a 7-1 ballgame.

Rochester went to work cutting into the lead in the bottom half of the inning, led off with a line drive single off the bat of C Drew Millas to extend his hitting streak to seven games. 3B Brady House walked in the next at-bat, and two batters later, Trey Lipscomb cashed in with an RBI single to make the score 7-2.

Red Wings pitching held Worcester off the board in the top of the ninth, and came to the plate in the bottom half in search of a big comeback. No one was able to reach base, and the WooSox picked up a 7-2 win in the first game of the series.

RHP Chase Solesky made his third start of the season tonight. The Florida native allowed four earned on seven hits across 3.2 innings, with three strikeouts and no walks. RHP Carlos Romero took over with two outs in the fourth, and covered 1.2 frames while surrendering one earned on two hits with a pair of walks. He handed the ball to LHP Garvin Alston, who escaped danger in the sixth without allowing a run. The southpaw covered 2.1 innings and surrendered two earned on four hits with a strikeout and a walk apiece. RHP Daison Acosta held the WooSox off the board for the final out in the eighth and the ninth, on one hit with three strikeouts and one walk.

Tonight's Player of the Game goes to 2B Trey Lipscomb. The 2022 third-round pick launched his first homer of the year in the loss, a 343-foot shot down the right field line for the Red Wings' only extra-base hit of the ballgame. He finished the night with a 2-for-3 line, adding an RBI single and a walk. In seven games against the WooSox at Innovative Field in his career, Lipscomb carries a .308 batting average (8-for-26) with a .357 on-base percentage.

Rochester and Worcester will play game two of their six-game set Wednesday afternoon. LHP Andrew Alvarez takes the mound for the Red Wings, looking to tie the series up at a game apiece. The first pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m.

