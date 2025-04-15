Clippers Take Series Opener from Louisville

April 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







The wind was cold but the Dime-A-Dogs were hot as the Columbus Clippers opened a six-game series at Huntington Park with the Louisville Bats on Tuesday evening.

Louisville didn't waste any time getting on the board. A single and a walk led to a sacrifice fly for Rece Hinds in the top of the first to put the Bats ahead, 1-0.

That lead did not last long as Dom Nuñez connected a on Randy Wynne sinker, sending it over the right field wall and bouncing off of Nationwide Blvd. The 380 foot two-run blast for the Elk Grove, California native was his second longball of the year.

Louisville would tie the game in the top of the fourth. P.J. Higgins singled and a Levi Jordan double put two runners in scoring position for the Bats. Davis Wendzel's groundout to second scored Higgins, knotting us at two.

The Cleveland Guardians acquired Cody Bolton (W, 1-0) on April 8th from Seattle, he made his Clippers debut in the sixth. Bolton worked a perfect 1-2-3 inning, striking out a pair of Louisville hitters.

Clippers regained the lead in the bottom half of the sixth. Christian Cairo led off the inning with a double, Will Brennan put runners on the corners with a single to right, and a deep flyball to the warning track from Johnathan Rodríguez put Columbus back in front. The sacrifice fly made the score 3-2.

Insurance was aplenty for Columbus in the eighth. Will Brennan walked and scored on a Juan Brito double. Will Wilson followed with an RBI double of his own off the right field wall. Johnathan Rodríguez made it three in a row for the ClipShow, doubling on a sharp liner to center to score Wilson.

Will Dion entered the game in the seventh for Columbus and was outstanding in three innings of scoreless work. He fanned three and would retire the Bats in order in the ninth to close it out. He received some help from Petey Halpin to seal the game. With two down, Davis Wendzel sent a deep flyball to center. Halpin tracked it to the wall, leaped, and made the home run robbing grab for out number three.

Columbus improves to 10-4 on the year, staying atop the International League West Division standings. The loss drops Louisville to 8-8. The series continues on Wednesday with Dollar Day at Huntington Park. Don't miss out on select concessions items costing only $1 all game long. First pitch between the Clippers and Louisville Bats scheduled for 6:15pm. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.

