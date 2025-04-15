Clippers Take Series Opener from Louisville
April 15, 2025 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
The wind was cold but the Dime-A-Dogs were hot as the Columbus Clippers opened a six-game series at Huntington Park with the Louisville Bats on Tuesday evening.
Louisville didn't waste any time getting on the board. A single and a walk led to a sacrifice fly for Rece Hinds in the top of the first to put the Bats ahead, 1-0.
That lead did not last long as Dom Nuñez connected a on Randy Wynne sinker, sending it over the right field wall and bouncing off of Nationwide Blvd. The 380 foot two-run blast for the Elk Grove, California native was his second longball of the year.
Louisville would tie the game in the top of the fourth. P.J. Higgins singled and a Levi Jordan double put two runners in scoring position for the Bats. Davis Wendzel's groundout to second scored Higgins, knotting us at two.
The Cleveland Guardians acquired Cody Bolton (W, 1-0) on April 8th from Seattle, he made his Clippers debut in the sixth. Bolton worked a perfect 1-2-3 inning, striking out a pair of Louisville hitters.
Clippers regained the lead in the bottom half of the sixth. Christian Cairo led off the inning with a double, Will Brennan put runners on the corners with a single to right, and a deep flyball to the warning track from Johnathan Rodríguez put Columbus back in front. The sacrifice fly made the score 3-2.
Insurance was aplenty for Columbus in the eighth. Will Brennan walked and scored on a Juan Brito double. Will Wilson followed with an RBI double of his own off the right field wall. Johnathan Rodríguez made it three in a row for the ClipShow, doubling on a sharp liner to center to score Wilson.
Will Dion entered the game in the seventh for Columbus and was outstanding in three innings of scoreless work. He fanned three and would retire the Bats in order in the ninth to close it out. He received some help from Petey Halpin to seal the game. With two down, Davis Wendzel sent a deep flyball to center. Halpin tracked it to the wall, leaped, and made the home run robbing grab for out number three.
Columbus improves to 10-4 on the year, staying atop the International League West Division standings. The loss drops Louisville to 8-8. The series continues on Wednesday with Dollar Day at Huntington Park. Don't miss out on select concessions items costing only $1 all game long. First pitch between the Clippers and Louisville Bats scheduled for 6:15pm. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 15, 2025
- Evan Sisk Makes MLB Debut with Kansas City Royals - Omaha Storm Chasers
- WooSox Best Red Wings in Series Opener - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Post Season-High 14 Hits, Win Opener in Rochester 7-2 - Worcester Red Sox
- Clippers Take Series Opener from Louisville - Columbus Clippers
- Key Hit Eludes Bats in 6-2 Loss to Clippers - Louisville Bats
- April 15 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Chasers Score Six Unanswered to Take Series Opener over Norfolk - Omaha Storm Chasers
- 2024 Gold Glove Award Winner Jared Triolo Begins Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- Redbirds Announce Broadcast Partnership with WMC-TV - Memphis Redbirds
- Reetz Homers Twice as Syracuse Beats Buffalo, 10-2, on Tuesday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Omaha Rallies To Defeat Norfolk In First Matchup Since 1991 - Norfolk Tides
- Twins Sign Veteran Arm, Tyler Beede, Assign him to St. Paul - St. Paul Saints
- Rain Shortens Bisons 10-2 Loss to Syracuse Tuesday - Buffalo Bisons
- Series Preview: Toledo Mud Hens vs. Indianapolis Indians, April 15-20 - Indianapolis Indians
- Gwinnett Out-Slugged by Lehigh Valley in 15-9 Defeat - Gwinnett Stripers
- Otto Kemp Drives in Five as 'Pigs Offense Steamrolls Stripers - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- RailRiders Beat Bulls 9-1 - Durham Bulls
- A Milestone Night: Sean Aronson to Broadcast his 2,000th Saints Game Tuesday Night - St. Paul Saints
- Leal's Strong Outing, Big Bats Propel RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 15 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Louisville Bats to Host Free MLB Pitch Hit & Run Competition - Louisville Bats
- Spice up Your Summer: Tacos and Margaritas Back at CHS Field on June 14 - St. Paul Saints
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 15, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.