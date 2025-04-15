2024 Gold Glove Award Winner Jared Triolo Begins Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that infielder Jared Triolo will begin a rehab assignment as the Indianapolis Indians open a six-game series against the Toledo Mud Hens at Victory Field tonight at 6:05 PM. He is the first major league rehabber assigned to Indy this season.

Triolo, 27, was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 7, retroactive to April 5, with a lumbar spine strain. He began the season on Pittsburgh's Opening Day roster, hitting .059 (1-for-17) in six games before his injury. He has appeared in 185 games for Pittsburgh since 2023, batting .236 (140-for-592) with 19 doubles, one triple, 12 home runs, 67 RBI, 67 walks and 14 stolen bases.

In 2024, Triolo became the 21st Pittsburgh player to win a Gold Glove award, taking home the utilityman honors. He logged time at first base, second base, third base, shortstop and right field with the Pirates last season, accounting for seven defensive runs saved on the campaign. He logged a .996 fielding percentage in 63 games at second base, .980 percentage in 97 games at third base and remained perfect in 28 games across first base, shortstop and right field.

The infielder shined in 53 career games for the Indians in 2023, hitting .286 (53-for-185) with 15 doubles, three triples, two home runs, 25 RBI, 39 walks, 10 stolen bases and a .844 OPS.

Triolo was drafted by Pittsburgh in the second round (72nd overall) of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Houston. He made his major league debut on June 28, 2023, with Pittsburgh vs. San Diego, going 1-for-3 with a hit by pitch.

