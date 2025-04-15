McGuire's RBI Not Enough in 2-1 Loss to Saints

April 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs dropped the opening game of the series against the St. Paul Saints 2-1 at Principal Park after Iowa returned home from a two-week trip.

After two scoreless innings in the first and second, the I-Cubs got on their only run of the game on the board in the bottom of the third inning.

Carlos Pérez led off the frame with his first double of the season. Then, Reese McGuire hit a single into center field which plated Pérez for a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth, the Saints answered back immediately with two runs of their own off of back-to-back doubles for a 2-1 loss as both teams did not score after the fourth.

Major League Rehabber Javier Assad tossed 3.1 innings, allowed four hits on one run and struck out four batters.

Following Assad, Trevor Richards, major league rehabbers Tyson Miller and Tom Cosgrove both tossed an inning each and combined to fan four batters in the process. Brooks Kriske ended the pitching staff's night with 2.0 innings pitched and struck out two. Iowa's pitching staff struck out 12 batters in today's match.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the St. Paul Saints on Wednesday, April 16 as first pitch is slated for 12:08 p.m. CT and right-hander Cade Horton is slated to start for the Iowa Cubs.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.