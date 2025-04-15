Series Preview: Toledo Mud Hens vs. Indianapolis Indians, April 15-20

April 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians begin their second homestand of the 2025 season on Tuesday, April 15, against the Toledo Mud Hens, Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. The six-game set continues through Sunday, April 20, and is the first of two visits to Victory Field by the Mud Hens this season (also: July 22-27). Below is a preview of both teams, notable promotions and more.

Toledo Mud Hens (4-11, 19th, -8.0 GB)

2024: 69-80, 15th

International League Championships: 1967, 2005-06

Manager: Gabe Alvarez, 1st season (4-11, .267)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: INF Jace Jung (No. 7), INF Hao-Yu Lee (8), RHP Tyler Mattison (26), RHP Tyler Owens (28)

The Mud Hens come to Victory Field for the first of three series between the two teams this season looking to break a three-game losing streak after going 2-4 in six games at Fifth Third Field in Toledo against the Iowa Cubs last week. They won back-to-back games on Thursday and Friday, the latter coming courtesy of a season-high tying seven runs. Riley Unroe led the offense with a .308 batting average (4-for-13) with a double, two RBI and three walks across five games last week. Former Indianapolis Indians outfielder Bligh Madris also logged four hits in the series with a .364 on-base percentage. On the bump, Keider Montero tossed 5.2 perfect innings with six strikeouts on Thursday to be named the International League Pitcher of the Week.

Jace Jung currently ranks among league leaders in walks (3rd, 13), OPS (8th, .989) and slugging percentage (T-8th, .563), while Hai-Yu Lee is tied for the second-most triples with two.

Indianapolis Indians (5-7, T-12th, -5.5 GB)

2024: 77-70, 6th

International League Championships: 1963, 2000

Manager: Chris Truby, 1st season (5-7, .417)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: RHP Bubba Chandler (No. 1), UTIL Nick Yorke (5), RHP Braxton Ashcraft (6), RHP Mike Burrows (15), OF/1B Billy Cook (18)

The Indians enter their second homestand of the 2025 season after splitting a series at Louisville Slugger Field, home of the Louisville Bats, last week. They went up 2-1 through the first three games before being swept in a Saturday afternoon doubleheader following a postponement on Thursday. They then came back from a deficit on Sunday with a four-run eighth inning and emerged victorious, 6-5, in 10 frames. Darick Hall, who hit .412 (7-for-17) on the week, knocked in a run with the game-winning single in the series finale. Liover Peguero led the team with a .429 batting average (9-for-21), three doubles and four RBI. In the rotation, Braxton Ashcraft earned his first win of the season with 5.0 one-run innings and six strikeouts on Wednesday. Bubba Chandler joined him with a pair of impressive performances, totaling 8.0 two-run innings with 14 strikeouts.

Chandler currently ranks among IL leaders in batting average against (3rd, .118) and WHIP (7th, 0.84).

Probable Starters

April 15, 6:05 PM: RHP Matt Manning (0-1, 6.97) vs. RHP Braxton Ashcraft (1-2, 4.05)

April 16, 11:05 PM: RHP Keider Montero (1-1, 2.79) vs. RHP Carson Fulmer (1-0, 2.70)

April 17, 6:35 PM: LHP Dietrich Enns (0-1, 2.84) vs. RHP Thomas Harrington (0-0, 0.00)

April 18, 6:35 PM: RHP Wilkel Hernandez (0-0, 5.40) vs. RHP Mike Burrows (0-1, 3.48)

April 19, 6:35 PM: LHP Lael Lockhart (0-2, 7.20) vs. RHP Bubba Chandler (0-0, 1.69)

April 20, 1:35 PM: RHP Matt Manning vs. RHP Braxton Ashcraft

What's on the Menu

This week's Hot Dog of the Homestand presented by Eisenberg is the Holy Toledo! Dog, a dog topped with pulled pork, Tony Packo's Pickles & Peppers and shredded cheese. Fans can find the Holy Toledo! Dog at the Links and Drinks carts located behind Sections 105 and 120.

When the Indians score five runs at home, you score five nuggets from Chick-fil-A®! Redeem the offer by the end of the following day or on Monday for Saturday and Sunday wins.

Can't-Miss Promotions

Join us as we kick off the homestand in celebration of the 79th anniversary of Jackie Robinson's historic MLB debut on April 15, 1947, with Jackie Robinson Night.

On Wednesday, Victory Field becomes the largest classroom in central Indiana when Baseball in Education presented by Citizens Energy Group, IU Indianapolis and Lilly takes over the ballpark! Take time off and join us at the ballpark for a mid-week day game with a first pitch of 11:05 AM.

Bark in the Park presented by Pacifico, PetSuites and Tito's Handmade Vodka returns to Victory Field on Thursday! Dogs can sit, stay and catch home run baseballs in the Left and Center Field Toyota Lawn. You can purchase your human ($13) and dog ($7) lawn tickets here.

We're rockin' 'n' rollin' by Friday night, when we kick off our fourth game of the week with a Tour Schedule T-Shirt giveaway presented by AAA Insurance (rescheduled from 4/5) for the first 1,500 fans through the gates.

We're back home again at Victory Field on Saturday night for Indy 500 Night presented by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway! The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a Rowdie Racecar Bobblehead giveaway. In addition, stop by the Center Field Plaza before the game starts to get an autograph from INDYCAR driver and 2016 Indy 500 winner, Alexander Rossi, who will be meeting fans from 5:30-6:10 PM.

On Sunday, start a new tradition and join us at the ballpark for an Easter Sunday Celebration! Fans participating in our pregame egg hunt for children aged 14 and under should arrive by 12:30 PM, and attendees are encouraged to complete and print out this waiver prior to arrival to ensure a seamless entry.

Notable First Pitches

April 19: IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi

Single-game tickets are available for purchase, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.