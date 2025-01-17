Women in Sports Panel Highlights Mariners Game February 8

PORTLAND, ME - As a part of their annual "Women in Sports Night," the Maine Mariners will be hosting a pregame panel discussion prior to the game on Saturday, February 8th vs. the Norfolk Admirals. The discussion will include four prominent women in the sports industry, all who have ties to Maine.

Headlining the panel will be Reagan Carey, former commissioner of the Professional Hockey Federation and a driver in unifying the world of professional women's hockey, which led to the historic launch of the Professional Women's Ice Hockey League (PWHL) in 2023. Carey was previously involved with USA Hockey, serving as Director of Women's Ice Hockey as well as General Manager of the National Women's Team from 2010-18. In that span, the U.S. won five U18 titles, five Women's World Championships, and the first Olympic Gold Megal in 20 years. Carey has also worked for the NHL's Atlanta Thrashers and NBA's Atlanta Hawks. Carey graduated from Colby College in 2001 and his in the Maine Sports Hall of Fame, class of 2018.

"Events like this are extremely impactful on the growth and advancement of girls and women in sports," said Carey. "I applaud the Maine Mariners continued commitment to being an active ally and champion of an inclusive sports community. It's a privilege to return to Maine and team up with the Mariners and join these dynamic panelists to celebrate girls and women in sports."

Melanie Crane is the co-founder of Elevate Maine, a leading real estate company in the state, located in Falmouth. She is a former NCAA DI gymnast and has a background in cognitive behavioral therapy, specializing in performance anxiety and trauma for elite athletes. Crane is also and author, active real estate business coach, and is currently training to become a Dale Carnegie Instructor.

Jess Fadale opened Portland Yoga Collective in 2021, located in Portland just a few blocks from the Cross Insurance Arena. She is a lifelong athlete who also has a background working at the highest level of professional sports business, as a Corporate Sales Executive for the New England Patriots and Kraft Sports Group.

Clara Brown, U.S. Paralympic medalist will also join the panel. Winning bronze in the Women's C1-3 Road Race in the recent Paris Summer Paralympics, the Falmouth native and Cumberland resident also competed in Tokyo in 2020. She has a total of 11 world championship medals. Brown suffered a spinal cord injury at the age of 12 during a gymnastics incident, eventually regaining her ability to walk but continuing to suffer neurological impairments.

"As a native Mainer and lifelong athlete, I am excited for the opportunity to celebrate women in sports and give back to this tight knit community that enabled me to achieve the success I have had in cycling," said Brown. "I always enjoy engaging in conversations with fellow women athletes and inspiring the next generation, so I can't wait for this special event".

The panel discussion is set to take place in the main bowl of the arena prior to the 6 PM puck drop against the Norfolk Admirals. Fans can arrive at 3 PM through the "Cross Entrance" (corner of Spring/Center St.) with the discussion set to begin at 3:15, hosted by Mariners in-game emcee Hayley Smith-Rose. Audience participation will begin at 4:15. Also part of the event is the annual "Underwear and Sports Bra Toss" for charity. Fans are encouraged to toss new, unopened packages of underwear onto the ice following the first Mariners goal to be donated to Preble Street and the Sports Bra Project. The Sports Bra Project increases access to sports for women and girls by removing barriers to participation. They provide sports bras to athletes who don't have access to such a basic piece of equipment. The Sports Bra Project will also speak at the end of the panel session. During the game, the Mariners will highlight achievements and growth in women's sports in Maine and beyond.

Women in Sports Night is presented by NISSAN and is part of a two-game weekend series against the Norfolk Admirals. The puck drops at 6 PM and single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

