Thunder Lose Lead in 4-3 Loss to Railers

January 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder's Savva Smirnov and Jeremy Brodeur versus Worcester Railers' Griffin Loughran

WORCESTER - The Adirondack Thunder saw a 3-1 lead disappear as the Worcester Railers scored three in a row for a 4-3 victory over the Thunder in front of 3,092 at DCU Center on Friday night.

Adirondack took an early 1-0 lead as Ryan Conroy beat goaltender Hugo Ollas on a rebound back hand shot on his blocker side. The goal was Conroy's sixth of the year just 1:28 into the game with assists from Shaw Boomhower and Grant Loven. The Thunder took the 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Worcester tied the game 8:00 into the second period as Riley Ginnell scored on his third opportunity of a rush, beating goaltender Jeremy Brodeur. The goal was Ginnell's third of the year from Mason Klee and Cam McDonald to even the score 1-1.

Kevin O'Neil gave the Thunder a 2-1 lead on a one timer from the left circle that sailed over the left shoulder of goaltender Hugo Ollas at 10:17 of the second period. The goal was O'Neil's seventh of the season with assists from Ryan Conroy and Jackson van de Leest.

O'Neil struck again moments later on the power play as his shot from the point sailed through traffic and into the net. It was O'Neil's second of the game and eighth of the year for a 3-1 lead at 11:28 of the second frame. Assists were credited to Josh Filmon and Andre Ghantous.

Late in the period, Worcester pulled within a goal as Matthew Kopperud put in his eighth of the year with just 45 seconds remaining in the second. JD Dudek and Anthony Callin were credited with the helpers and Adirondack led 3-2 to start the third.

In the third period, Mason Klee scored on the power play to tie the game at three at 12:32 and Matt DeMelis scored 29 seconds later and the Railers took a 4-3 lead and held on for the win.

