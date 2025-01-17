Vaive Nets Goal #150, Cyclones Win Big Over Mariners

Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones tied their season record in goals, with a dominant 6-1 victory over the Maine Mariners on Friday night. The game was highlighted by two-goal performances from Chas Sharpe and Tristan Ashbrook. The star of the night was team captain Justin Vaive. The Buffalo native became the first Cyclone in team history to score 150 goals with the Cincinnati Cyclones.

Cincinnati and Maine would go into the first intermission tied at 0-0. The first goal of the game belonged to Vaive, who scored at the 8:24 mark of the first period to make it 1-0, Cyclones. Vaive became the first Cyclone to reach 150 goals scored. With his goal, Vaive recorded his third goal of the season to open the scoring.

Maine would score their lone goal of the game on the power play, making it 1-1. Cincinnati would respond minutes later, with Chas Sharpe scoring from distance to retake the Cincinnati lead and make it 2-1 heading into the third.

With his goal, Sharpe has goals in back-to-back games and recorded points in three straight games for the Cyclones.

The Cyclones would jump on the Mariners in the final frame. Cincinnati scored on a two-on-one that saw Ty Voit feed Jacob Frasca backdoor to make it 3-1 at the 9:19 mark of the final frame. Voit now has three assists in the past two games, and Frasca records his second multi-point performance of the season.

Only mere seconds later, Maine would take a penalty for tripping. Quickly after, a delay of game penalty gave Cincinnati a 5-on-3 power play midway through the third period.

Sharpe would score his second of the game with a power play goal. Sharpe's 14th of the season made it 4-1 with assists given to Dante Sheriff and Ty Voit. The Cyclones still had over a minute left on power play after scoring seconds into the two-man advantage.

The Cyclones would strike again. Tristan Ashbrook scored on a great feed from Jacob Bengtsson to score Cincinnati's fifth of the year. Additionally, Pavel Cajan recorded a secondary assist on the play, becoming the first Cyclones netminder to record a point this season.

Ashbrook did it again just a minute and 16 seconds later. A tic-tac-toe play from Lincoln Griffin and Sheriff found Ashbrook with a wide-open net to pot home his second goal of the game.

Cincinnati scored four goals in 4:04 to score five unanswered goals and defeat the Mariners with ease in their first and only meeting of the season. Cincinnati has victories in seven of their last eight games and advances to 13-1-0-0 when leading after two periods.

The Cyclones head to Fisher's Event Center for the very first time to take on the Indy Fuel tomorrow night on the road. At 7 p.m. ET puck drop, the game can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

