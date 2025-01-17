Ben Kraws Makes 48 Saves in 2-1 Shootout Win at Tulsa
January 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
TULSA, OK - The Idaho Steelheads (19-14-3-0, 41pts) defeated the Tulsa Oilers (20-12-4-1, 45pts) Friday night in a shootout by a final score of 2-1 in front of 6,640 fans the BOK Center. Idaho and Tulsa will meet Saturday at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday at 3:05 p.m.
Idaho led 1-0 after the first period as Connor MacEachern (13th) in his first game back from injury since Dec. 11 scored at 8:06 from Matt Register and A.J. White. From the high slot Register found MacEachern below the right circle where he sent a wrist shot into the top right corner with Talyn Boyko down on the ice. Shots were 10-9 Steelheads.
The Oilers tied the score at 1-1 when Ruslan Gazizov scored a power-play goal 4:54 into the second period. Shots were 20-9 Tulsa.
Ben Kraws made 16 saves in the third period as Idaho was outshot 16-7 and overtime was needed.
Idaho outshot Tulsa 7-4 in the extra frame but the score through 67 minutes still read 1-1. Tulsa's Easton Brodzinski scored on the first shot of the shootout and the Steelheads faced the loss before Patrick Moynihanscored. After Kraws made a stop Andrew Bellant would hand Idaho a 2-1 victory in round four of the shootout.
Ben Kraws made 48 saves on 49 shots in the win while Talyn Boyko turned aside 32 of 33 shots in the loss.
BOX SCORE
ICCU Three Stars
1) Andrew Bellant (IDH)
2) Ben Kraws (IDH)
3) Talyn Boyko (TUL)
GAME NOTES
Idaho finished 0-for-2 on the power-play while Tulsa went 1-for-1.
Tulsa outshot Idaho 49-34.
Romain Rodzisnki (IR), Ty Pelton-Byce (IR), Hank Crone (IR), C.J. Walker (IR), Nick Canade (IR), Wade Murphy (IR), Jason Horvath (IR), and Matt Ustaski (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.
Connor MacEachern led all Idaho skaters with seven shots while Patrick Moynihan had six.
