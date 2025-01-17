Jimmy Lodge Joins Swamp Rabbits Ahead of Weekend

January 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that the team has called up seventh year forward Jimmy Lodge from the FPHL's Athens Rock Lobsters and signed him to an ECHL SPC ahead of tonight's game against the South Carolina Stingrays. He will make his return to the Swamp Rabbits wearing #7, having previously played in the Upstate in the 2019-20 ECHL Season.

Lodge comes to the Swamp Rabbits for a second stint from the FPHL's Athens Rock Lobsters. The 6'1", 180-pound forward registered three helpers in four games in Athens. The seventh-year pro last played in the ECHL last season, earning four goals and nine points with the Tulsa Oilers in 27 games.

Hailing from West Chester, Penn., Lodge, 29, comes to the Swamp Rabbits with 250 combined games in the ECHL and AHL since turning professional at the end of the 2014-15 season. As a Winnipeg Jets prospect, all of his AHL experience came with the St. John's IceCaps and Manitoba Moose, where he logged 11 goals and 25 points over 114 games. In the ECHL, his tenure has been spread amongst the Tulsa Oilers, Jacksonville Icemen, Orlando Solar Bears, Toledo Walleye, Cincinnati Cyclones, Kansas City Mavericks, and the Swamp Rabbits, earning 28 goals, 56 assists, and 84 points in 136 contests. Additionally, he captured the FPHL Championship with the Watertown Wolves in 2022. Prior to turning pro, Lodge played four years in the OHL with the Saginaw Spirit and Mississauga Steelheads, compiling 188 points in 226 games. He was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2013 NHL Draft (3rd/#84).

The Swamp Rabbits are back in action tonight, January 17th, against the South Carolina Stingrays. Puck drop for the first meeting of the New Year between the in-state rivals is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.