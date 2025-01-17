Lions Drop First Game of Three-Game Series to Admirals in Norfolk
January 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
(Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières faced the (Winnipeg Jets affiliate) Admirals in Norfolk on Friday night for the fourth time this season, after having won two of the first three meetings between the teams. The Lions were looking to rebound after dropping two of three games to the Reading Royals last weekend.
Norfolk had 14 shots on goal in the first period while Trois-Rivières responded with eight of their own. But it was only late in the period when the goal lights went on at either end with the Lions' Xavier Cormier scoring at 17:23 with assists going to his brother Tommy and Jacob Paquette. Just over a minute later Norfolk's Stepan Timofeyev netted the equalizer. The Lions also would be starting the second period with a 4-on-3 power play.
Hostilities were high in the second period with eight penalties at one point called simultaneously. Norfolk's Timofeyev scored his second goal of the game at 2:52 to give the Admirals a 2-1 lead and then Justin Young extended the lead to 3-1 when he scored at 10:59. The Lions' Jakov Novak reduced the deficit to 3-2 at 11:43, the goal being his 100th ECHL point.
The third period was scoreless until Trois-Rivières netminder Luke Cavallin made way for a sixth attacker: The Admirals scored not one but two empty net goals with Brady Fleurent scoring at 18:06 and then German Yavash at 19:23. The Lions went down 5-2 in the opening game of the three-game weekend series.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 17, 2025
- Kruse, Smereck Score in Friday Loss at Fort Wayne - Toledo Walleye
- Lions Drop First Game of Three-Game Series to Admirals in Norfolk - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Stingrays Skate Past Swamp Rabbits in 5-1 Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- Blades Spook Ghost Pirates in 5-2 Win - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Lose Lead in 4-3 Loss to Railers - Adirondack Thunder
- Mariners Fall in Cincinnati - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Lose Lead in 4-3 Loss to Railers - Adirondack Thunder
- Fuel Shut Out Kalamazoo as Wideman Breaks Record - Indy Fuel
- K-Wings Drop Road Matchup to Fuel - Kalamazoo Wings
- Ryan Chyzowski Recalled by Manitoba - Norfolk Admirals
- Jake McLaughlin Reassigned to Kansas City - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - January 17 - ECHL
- Brett Davis Signs PTO with Calgary Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- January 17, 2025 - Grizzlies Gameday: Hillebrand, Yoon Reassigned to Utah; Hunter Warner Signs with Club - Utah Grizzlies
- Jimmy Lodge Joins Swamp Rabbits Ahead of Weekend - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Bennett MacArthur Assigned to Icemen; Houser Recalled - Jacksonville Icemen
- Icemen; Cox Media Group to Televise Four Additional Icemen Games Locally - Jacksonville Icemen
- MeiGray to Auction Items from 2025 Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage Game - ECHL
- Women in Sports Panel Highlights Mariners Game February 8 - Maine Mariners
- Royals Reassigned G Gage Alexander from Grand Rapids by Detroit, Sign D Michael Kim to SPC - Reading Royals
- Game Day #33 & #34 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Norfolk Admirals - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: January 17, 2025 at Kansas City Mavericks - Rapid City Rush
- Forward Chad Hillebrand Reassigned to Grizzlies - Utah Grizzlies
- Spencer Kersten Returns to Solar Bears from Belleville - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Trois-Rivieres Lions Stories
- Lions Drop First Game of Three-Game Series to Admirals in Norfolk
- Game Day #33 & #34 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Norfolk Admirals
- Royals Goalie Keith Petruzzelli Shines for Reading as Lions Go Down 4-3
- Lions Suffer First Defeat of 2025
- Game Day #31 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Reading Royals