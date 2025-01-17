Ryan Chyzowski Recalled by Manitoba
January 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today that forward Ryan Chyzowski has been recalled by the Moose.
Chyzowski, 24, signed with Manitoba in July 2024 and was assigned to the Admirals in October. In his 29 games with Norfolk, the British Columbia native posted 21 points (8g, 13a). Since December 31, 2024, Chyzowski has totaled nine points (2g, 7a).
This will be his first action in the American Hockey League since he played in 36 games with the Toronto Marlies in 2022-23.
--
The Admirals return to Norfolk Scope for a weekend series against the Trois-Rivieres Lions.
