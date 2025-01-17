Forward Chad Hillebrand Reassigned to Grizzlies

January 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

West Valley City, Utah - Forward Chad Hillebrand was reassigned to the Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Hillebrand had 1 assist and 8 penalty minutes in 11 games for the Eagles this season. Hillebrand also appeared in 2 games with the Eagles at the end of the 2023-24 season. Hillebrand was at Western Michigan University from 2020-2024, including three seasons where he was a teammate with Utah forward Cole Gallant from 2020-2023. In four seasons at Western Michigan University, he had 17 goals and 35 assists. Hillebrand was a combined +31 in four college seasons. Hillebrand has good size at 6'4" and 201 pounds.

Hillebrand will wear number 44 for the Grizzlies, who take on the Bloomington Bison for a three-game series on the road at Grossinger Motors Arena on January 17-19. The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center for a three-game series against the Wichita Thunder on January 24-25, 27. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

