Game Day #33 & #34 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Norfolk Admirals

January 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







NORFOLK - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières continue their six-game road trip with three games in Norfolk, Virginia against the (Winnipeg Jets affiliate) Admirals.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

#86 Jakov Novak: The forward is tied with Anthony Beauregard as the top Lion point-getter with 31 points (in 26 games) and is only 25 points shy of his total last season (56 points in 66 games). He had two assists in Trois Rivières' most recent game (in Reading).

#55 Daryk Dubé-Plouffe: The Trois-Rivières native will be playing his first game with the Lions this season. He played in two games in 2023-24 and did not register a point. However, he left quite an impression in training camp this year, collecting a hat trick in the intrasquad game.

#8 Chris Jandric: The defence's quarterback returns tonight after missing the Lions' last four games where his absence was especially felt on the power play. He has maintained a point-per-game average with 24 points in 24 games. He is also tied with Beauregard as the team's assist leader with 20 assists.

Players to watch for the Norfolk Admirals:

#94 Brady Fleurent: The forward leads the Admirals in scoring with 44 points in 34 games and is also in second spot among all point-getters in the ECHL, behind only Brandon Hawkins of the Toledo Walleye who has 46 points. In three games against the Lions this season he has 2-2-4 totals.

#24 Carson Golder: The forward is having a career season with 16 goals and 13 assists in 33 games. Two of his goals came against the Lions during the teams' first three encounters in December.

#73 Kasimir Kaskisuo: The former Laval Rocket (AHL) goaltender inked an ECHL contract with the Admirals in early 2025. He's only made one start since arriving in Norfolk, allowing four goals in a losing effort against the (Boston Bruins affiliate) Maine Mariners. He'll probably get his second start either Friday or Saturday against the Lions.

After Friday's game the Lions and Admirals will tangle on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, and then on Friday, January 24 at Colisée Vidéotron.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.