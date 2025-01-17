Brett Davis Signs PTO with Calgary Wranglers

January 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Friday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, the AHL's Calgary Wranglers have signed forward Brett Davis to a Professional Tryout contract.

Davis, 25, has been Rapid City's most consistent scorer this season. The second-year pro is tied for the team lead with 13 goals and second in scoring with 25 points. Davis has served as alternate captain the entire season, the first time he has earned that honor in his career.

The native of Oakbank, Man. has produced a point in 11 of the Rush's last 13 games. Davis has played in the American Hockey League before: his first five games of pro experience came with the Manitoba Moose during the 2020-21 season.

Davis joins the league-leading Wranglers ahead of its Saturday road game at San Diego.

The Rapid City Rush battles the Allen Americans on Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25 at The Monument Ice Arena.

