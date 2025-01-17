Bennett MacArthur Assigned to Icemen; Houser Recalled

January 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that Buffalo has assigned forward Bennett MacArthur (pictured) to Jacksonville from AHL Rochester. In addition, goaltender Michael Houser has been recalled to Rochester.

MacArthur, 23, was acquired by the Sabres from the Pittsburgh Penguins via a trade on January 3rd. Prior to the trade, MacArthur had collected seven points (3g, 4a) in 28 games played this season with the Wheeling Nailers. MacArthur has totaled 67 points (24g, 43a) in 136 career ECHL games split between the Nailers, Allen Americans and Orlando Solar Bears. The 5-11, 195-pound forward has also made six career AHL appearances with the Syracuse Crunch. The Summerside, PEI resident had a productive major junior career in the QMJHL, registering 129 points (78g, 51a) in 120 career games with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

Houser, 32, heads back to Rochester where he has posted a 4-3-1 record this season and a 2.68 goals-against average. Houser has established himself as an accomplished netminder during his professional career at all levels, totaling 202 career wins with 17 shutouts. Houser has earned 144 ECHL victories and was named the ECHL Goaltender of the Year for the 2018-19 season while with the Cincinnati Cyclones. In addition, Houser has been named ECHL Goaltender of the Month twice, ECHL Goaltender of the Week five times which is tied for 5th most in league history and was an ECHL All-Star in 2018. Houser has also appeared in six NHL contests with the Buffalo Sabres from 2021-2022, posting a 4-2-0 record with a 2.73 goals-against average and a 0.925 save percentage in those contests.

The Icemen open a three-game road set against North Division's Reading Royals this evening beginning at 7:00 p.m. The Icemen's next home game is set for Saturday, January 25 against Orlando.

For single game tickets, or ticket package information, Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.