Icemen Acquire Leibold and Orzeck from Reading

June 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has acquired the ECHL contract rights to forward Ryan Leibold and defenseman Nolan Orzeck from the Reading Royals to complete the future considerations terms of two separate trades made by the Icemen during the regular season. During the 2024-25 season, the Icemen made two separate trades with the Royals sending defensemen Robert Calisti and Mackenzie Dwyer to Reading.

Leibold, 26, record 22 points (12g, 10a) in 67 ECHL games split last season between Reading and the South Carolina Stingrays. The 5-10, 185-pound forward totaled 30 points in 65 games played with South Carolina during the 2023-24 season.

Orzeck, 24, split time last year between the Allen Americans of the ECHL and Finland. Orzeck's ECHL rights were traded to Reading during the season. The 5-11, 174-pound defenseman has posted 68 points (13g, 55a) in 148 career ECHL games in stints with Allen and the Iowa Heartlanders.

Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are currently on sale! The Icemen's home opener is set for November 7th against the Atlanta Gladiators. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.







