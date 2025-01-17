K-Wings Drop Road Matchup to Fuel
January 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
FISHERS, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings (12-20-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, lost to the Indy Fuel (15-15-3-2) at Fishers Event Center Friday, 4-0.
After a scoreless first period, Indy notched power-play goals at the 35-second and 3:23 marks of the middle frame to take the lead. The Fuel added on a goal at the 6:58 mark to push it to 3-0.
Indy scored one more at the 19:07 mark of the third to finish off the scoring.
Ty Young (4-5-0-0) made 24 saves in defeat.
The K-Wings are back in action Saturday hosting the Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage Game versus the Toledo Walleye (24-8-4-0) at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center.
