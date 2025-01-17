K-Wings Drop Road Matchup to Fuel

January 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







FISHERS, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings (12-20-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, lost to the Indy Fuel (15-15-3-2) at Fishers Event Center Friday, 4-0.

After a scoreless first period, Indy notched power-play goals at the 35-second and 3:23 marks of the middle frame to take the lead. The Fuel added on a goal at the 6:58 mark to push it to 3-0.

Indy scored one more at the 19:07 mark of the third to finish off the scoring.

Ty Young (4-5-0-0) made 24 saves in defeat.

The K-Wings are back in action Saturday hosting the Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage Game versus the Toledo Walleye (24-8-4-0) at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.