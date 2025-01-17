Bennett Scores Twice, Rush Drops Opener at Kansas City

January 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush's Blake Bennett

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush's Blake Bennett(Rapid City Rush)

(INDEPENDENCE, Mo.)- Despite a two-goal night from Blake Bennett in his season debut, the Rapid City Rush fell to the Kansas City Mavericks, 5-2, at Cable Dahmer Arena on Friday.

Bennett, who scored a Rush ECHL-record 35 goals in his rookie season last year, returned from playing in Germany and had an immediate impact. Bennett scored a power play goal late in the second period, then an unassisted goal in the third for his eighth career multi-goal game.

Kansas City had built a 4-0 lead before Bennett's scoring, though, and the Mavericks skated away with a three-goal victory on their home ice.

The game also featured two fights. Connor Mylymok knocked down Daniel Amesbury less than two minutes into the contest. Later in the first, Tyler Burnie defended a teammate by fighting Jimmy Mazza, his first scrap at the professional level.

Christian Propp made 30 saves on 34 shots, while Victor Ostman turned away 24 Rush shots in the victory.

Next game: Saturday, January 18 at Kansas City. 5:05 p.m. MST puck drop from Cable Dahmer Arena.

The Rapid City Rush battles the Allen Americans on Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25 at The Monument Ice Arena. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.