Jake McLaughlin Reassigned to Kansas City
January 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks announced today that defenseman Jake McLaughlin has been reassigned to the team from the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League (AHL). McLaughlin recently appeared in one game with the Firebirds, which marked the 200th professional game of his career.
McLaughlin, 28, has been a cornerstone of the Mavericks' defensive core, serving as an alternate captain during both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. In 24 games with Kansas City this season, he has recorded six assists and boasts an impressive +15 plus/minus rating.
Since turning professional, the Hinsdale, Illinois native has played in 44 AHL games and 155 ECHL games, tallying 72 points (12 goals, 60 assists) in the ECHL. Prior to his pro career, he spent four seasons at UMass, where he appeared in 138 games, contributed 42 points (seven goals, 35 assists), and played a key role in the Minutemen's run to the NCAA Championship game in 2019.
McLaughlin will rejoin the Mavericks for their series against the Rapid City Rush on Friday, January 17, and Saturday, January 18.
The January 18 game will feature the Mavericks' highly anticipated Top Gun/Military Appreciation Night, honoring the brave men and women of the military. Highlights of the evening include:
Specialty Military/Top Gun jerseys worn by the Mavericks.
Military vehicles displayed outside the arena, with humvees making a special appearance on the ice during intermission.
A large flag display during the first intermission.
A reenlistment ceremony (subject to change).
A postgame skate with the team.
Tickets are still available for this action-packed weekend! Visit kcmavericks.com/tickets or call 816-252-7825 to secure your seats today!
