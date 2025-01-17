Royals Welcome Gritty, Icemen to Reading for Flyers Affiliation Night

January 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue their six-game homestand and three-game series against the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday, January 18th at 7 PM at Santander Arena. The series concludes on Monday, January 20th at 12 PM. The promotional games feature the Flyers Affiliation Night, presented by EnerSys, and MLK Free Kids Game, respectively.

Non-Divisional Opponents:

The Icemen are the second of six non-divisional opponents the Royals face during the 2024-25 season (Indy Fuel, Jacksonville Icemen, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, South Carolina Stingrays, Kalamazoo Wings and Fort Wayne Komets). Out of the six teams, the Royals host only Indy (Nov. 9 & 10) and Jacksonville (Jan. 17, 18 & 20).

The Royals hoist a 1-1-0-1 all-time record against the Icemen after having last faced off against the Icemen, prior to the series opener loss in a shootout on Friday, January 17th, 5-4, in Jacksonville on March 2, 2018 (6-1 L). The Royals last hosted the Icemen on November 11, 2017 (5-1 W) at Santander Arena.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter their fifth game of their season-long six-game homestand with a 13-19-4-1 record after suffering the series opener loss to Jacksonille in a shootout on Friday, January 17th, 5-4. Prior to the series opener, Reading took the final two of a three-game series with the Trois-Rivières Lions on Saturday, January 11th, 5-4, and on Sunday, January 12th, 4-3.

Forward Matt Miller (5g-17a) and defenseman Gianfranco Cassaro (6g-16a) enter the second game of the three-game series with a team-high 22 points. Forward Todd Skirving leads Reading in goals (11) and defenseman Sam Sedley leads the Royals in assists (18).

Scouting the Icemen:

Jacksonville enters game two of the three-game series with a 22-12-2-1 record (47 points) through their first 37 games of the 2024-25 campaign. The Icemen have won three of their last four games with their lone blemish in the four-game span being a 2-0 shutout loss on Tuesday, January 14th.

ECHL affiliates to the Buffalo Sabres and Rochester Americans, Jacksonville's offense is led by forward Davis Koch in 26 points (8g-18a), as well as forwards Zach Jordan and Christopher Brown in goals (11).

- The games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Flyers Radio 24/7: FlyersRadio247.com (Select games - view games on Flyers Radio 24/7 HERE)

