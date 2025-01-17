Fuel Shut Out Kalamazoo as Wideman Breaks Record

FISHERS- The Fuel hosted the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday night in the first game of the weekend at home. After a scoreless first period, the Fuel dominated the second period and took the 4-0 shutout win.

1ST PERIOD

At 6:02, Jordan Martin took a tripping penalty but the Fuel killed it off.

Indy put more pressure on in the first period, tallying nine shots on goal while Kalamazoo tallied five.

Kalamazoo's Joseph Arntsen took a holding call at 20:00 of the first period, effectively putting Indy on the power play for a full two minutes to start the second period.

2ND PERIOD

Kevin Lombardi quickly capitalized on the power play with a goal 35 seconds into the frame. That goal was assisted by Nathan Burke and Alex Wideman.

With his assist, Wideman became the Fuel franchise points leader with 177.

Lombardi added to the lead with another power play goal at 3:23 after Davis Codd was called for fighting and roughing at 3:07.

Indy's Bennett Stockdale also took a five-minute fighting penalty with Codd.

Bryan Lemos and Colin Bilek claimed the assists on that second goal by Lombardi.

At 6:58, Cam Hausinger scored to make it 3-0 with the help of defensemen Ty Farmer and Thomas Farrell.

Less than three minutes later, the Fuel went to the penalty kill after a tripping call on CJ McGee but they killed it off.

At 13:29, Kalamazoo's Zach Berzolla took an interference call, putting Indy on the power play but the K-Wings killed it off.

While things settled down for the remainder of the period, Indy held possession and outshot Kalamazoo 14-1 in the second period.

3RD PERIOD

At 2:15, Blake Christensen took a tripping penalty putting the Fuel on the penalty kill, however Kalamazoo did not score.

The K-Wings put the pressure on in the third frame, outshooting Indy 6-1 in the first fifteen minutes but Ben Gaudreau stood strong in goal.

At 19:07, Colin Bilek added to the Fuel's lead with a goal assisted by Lemos and Wideman, both tallying their second points of the night.

Snapping a four-game losing streak, the Fuel took home the 4-0 win.

